Politics

Adebutu accuses Abiodun of hijacking, turning Akesan Day into political rally

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

A governorship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, has accused the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun of hijacking the annual Akesan Day celebration of Iperuland and turning it into a political rally.

Adebutu made the allegation while addressing journalists at the festival in Iperu on Sunday.

Both Adebutu and Abiodun are prominent indigenes of Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

While Abiodun is a Prince of Iperu, Adebutu is a high chief, the Seriki of Lopere of Akesanland, a title which makes him one of the kingmakers in Iperu.

Akesan Day is an annual festival where sons and daughters, including well-wishers of the town, converge for the celebration.

But this year’s celebration witnessed a new twist as both Abiodun and Adebutu held separate celebrations at different locations in the town.

Speaking to journalists at the venue of his celebration, Adebutu alleged that the governor hijacked the celebration and turned it into a political rally for himself, thereby depriving the people of Iperu of a benefiting Akesan Day celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Oyo APC stronger together – Sunday Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

*Says stakeholders meeting is a step in the right direction Chief Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has said that the Oyo APC Stakeholders meeting held in Ibadan today, July 5, 2021 has unified the party more and this will make the party stronger. The minister, who attended the meeting at the […]
Politics

It’s difficult to celebrate infrastructural devt with level of insecurity – Sen Bamidele

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

…says Nigeria needs president who’ll not protect any religion, tribe Senator Opeyemi Michael Bamidele represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he spoke elaborately on a broad range of national issues, […]
Politics

Dialogue’ll resolve agitations for secession – Olulade

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Segun Olulade, in this interview, speaks on the security challenges Nigeria is facing and the way out. Wale Elegbede reports How will you describe the state of security in the country? The fact is that you […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica