Adebutu accuses Abiodun of hijacking, turning Akesan Day into political rally

A governorship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, has accused the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun of hijacking the annual Akesan Day celebration of Iperuland and turning it into a political rally.

Adebutu made the allegation while addressing journalists at the festival in Iperu on Sunday.

Both Adebutu and Abiodun are prominent indigenes of Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

While Abiodun is a Prince of Iperu, Adebutu is a high chief, the Seriki of Lopere of Akesanland, a title which makes him one of the kingmakers in Iperu.

Akesan Day is an annual festival where sons and daughters, including well-wishers of the town, converge for the celebration.

But this year’s celebration witnessed a new twist as both Abiodun and Adebutu held separate celebrations at different locations in the town.

Speaking to journalists at the venue of his celebration, Adebutu alleged that the governor hijacked the celebration and turned it into a political rally for himself, thereby depriving the people of Iperu of a benefiting Akesan Day celebration.

