Politics

Adebutu accuses Abiodun of plunging Ogun into N86bn in one year

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Ladi Adebutu has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of incurring N86.21 billion debt within one year.

Adebutu alleged that, the governor has plunged the state into incurable debt, saying the Abiodun-led administration increased the domestic debt of the state by 55.4 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

Adebutu made the allegation while addressing thousands of supporters and members of PDP in the state during the official flag off of his campaign in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Adebutu also unveiled a seven-point agenda of his manifesto.

He listed security, local government autonomy, rural development, healthcare, education, agricultural development and youths development as his top priorities if voted into power in 2023.

 

Our Reporters

