Adebutu files petition against Abiodun’s victory

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has formally filed a petition before the Election Petition Tribunal, seeking an order declaring him as the winner of the election. Adebutu, in the petition, prayed the court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections in 99 polling units in 41 wards, which cut across 16 Local government areas of the state, where elections were either not held and/or cancelled due to disruption and over-voting. INEC had declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives (APC) as the winner, having polled a total of 276,298 votes, Adebutu scored 262,383, while Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came distant third with 9, 4754 votes. Not satisfied with the declaration, the PDP candidate joined by a member of his legal team, Chief Gordy Uche, SAN, and party chieftains stormed the Tribunal secretariat at Isabo Magistrate court premises in Abeokuta on Friday, to formally file the petition. With Adebutu and the PDP as first and second petitioners, the INEC, Abiodun and the APC were respectively marked as the first, second and third respondents. Adebutu told journalists shortly after filing the petition that, “We are here today in continuation of the pursuit of our democratic rights because we have had elections that we truly believe we have represented the people fairly and the people have responded by voting fairly for us in an election we believe we won We will continue to seek out mandate within the ambit of the law.” Giving details of the petitions, Uche said that it was filed on up to “four solid grounds”, hoping that the Tribunal “will do the best.” He said, “We have about three Senior Advocates of Nigeria on our team and a host of many other lawyers, many of who are involved, not just because they paid, but because of the fact that they believe that the mandate was stolen and they also believe that the mandate can be retrieved. “We have up to four grounds, very solid ones, but it will be sweeter, when our opponent tells you the grounds. “Our prayers are just that the right thing is done and the man who won is given the mantle of office.”

