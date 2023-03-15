Adebutu lacks experience, capacity to govern Ogun – APC

The Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ladi Adebutu lacks the experience and capacity to rule the state. In a statement by spokesman Tunde Oladunjoye on Tuesday, the ruling described Adebutu’s ambition as “an insult to the collective intelligence of the people of the state”. It added: “Anyone who aspires to govern our dear Gateway State must have attained a verifiable record of managing a public or private organisation successfully in the past. “For the PDP candidate, it is not enough to say my father has money. What has he managed successfully on his own in the past?” The statement added: “Apart from this, the office of the Governor of any state is solely meant for an Omoluabi (a thoroughbred gentle man) to the core. We all recently witnessed how this desperate candi- date openly abused royal fathers in the Ogun West because they prayed for the success of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the polls. We are witnesses to how he abused and cursed some leaders of APC at a public rally, and his many other shenanigans.”
Related Articles
LASU VC, Olatunji Bello, assumes office, pledges staff, students’ welfare
The ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Monday pledged that the welfare of the staff and students will be uppermost in her administration, adding that the management would create more opportunities for their advancement. Prof. Olatunji-Bello, who assumed office assumed office amid fanfare, was received into the Ojo main […]
Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari, ministers and some other top government officials are currently holding the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. Buhari is presiding over the virtual meeting from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. While some members of the council are with him at the venue, some others are participating from their offices.
PDP demands arrest, trial of perpetrators
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest and trial of the security officials involved in the attack on EndSARS protesters commemorating the one-year remembrance of the victims of police brutality. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “End- SARS has become the emblem of the resistance by Nigerians […]
