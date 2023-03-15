Adebutu lacks experience, capacity to govern Ogun – APC

The Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ladi Adebutu lacks the experience and capacity to rule the state. In a statement by spokesman Tunde Oladunjoye on Tuesday, the ruling described Adebutu’s ambition as “an insult to the collective intelligence of the people of the state”. It added: “Anyone who aspires to govern our dear Gateway State must have attained a verifiable record of managing a public or private organisation successfully in the past. “For the PDP candidate, it is not enough to say my father has money. What has he managed successfully on his own in the past?” The statement added: “Apart from this, the office of the Governor of any state is solely meant for an Omoluabi (a thoroughbred gentle man) to the core. We all recently witnessed how this desperate candi- date openly abused royal fathers in the Ogun West because they prayed for the success of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the polls. We are witnesses to how he abused and cursed some leaders of APC at a public rally, and his many other shenanigans.”

Like this: Like Loading...