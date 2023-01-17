Adebutu pays monthly stipend to 27 ‘sacked’ TASCE lecturers in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu has placed the sacked lecturers of the state-owned Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu Ijebu on a monthly stipend.

The Dapo Abiodun-led administration had in May, 2022 suspended 27 lecturers of the institution for allegedly protesting the non-payment of their 74 months salaries and arrears.

The aggrieved lecturers, under the aegis of “Coalition of TASCE staff” had been battling the state government over their unpaid arrears and payment of half salary.

Some of the lecturers were arrested in 2019 for allegedly disrupting the matriculation ceremony in the institution under the guise of protesting non-payment of their salaries and arrears.

They were later arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrates Court for alleged robbery, assault and others offences.

But, respite has come for the lecturers as Adebutu has commenced the payment of a monthly stipend of N100,000 to each to them.

