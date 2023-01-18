Adebutu pays monthly stipend to 27 ‘sacked’ TASCE lecturers

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has placed the sacked lecturers of the State – owned Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu Ijebu on monthly stipend. The Dapo Abiodun administration had in May, 022 suspended 27 lecturers of the institution for allegedly protesting the nonpayment of their 74 months salaries and arrears. The aggrieved lecturers, under the aegis of “Coalition of TASCE staff” had been battling the state government over their unpaid arrears and payment of half salary. Some of the lecturers were arrested in 2019 for allegedly disrupting the matriculation in the institution under the guise of protesting against nonpayment of their salaries and arrears. They were later arraigned at a Magistrates’ Court for robbery, assault and others. But, respite has come for the lecturers as Adebutu has commenced the payment of a monthly stipend of N100,000 each to them.
