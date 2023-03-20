Adebutu rejects results, demands re-run

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Ogun State governorship poll Ladi Adebutu has rejected the results of the election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Dapo Abiodun the winner yesterday. Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 276, 298 votes to defeat Adebutu, who scored 262, 383 votes. Adebutu, who spoke through the State Agent of the PDP Oyejide Sunkanmi, told INEC to investigate the cancellations and direct a rerun in the affected areas. He based his call for a re-run based on Section 24 subsection 3 of the Electoral Act providing that “a rerunshould be ordered where period. violence hindered the electorate, electoral officials and materials from being freely deployed for the purpose of election”. Adebutu claimed that if the number of cancelled votes is far higher than the margin of lead or winning between the winner and the first runner-up, a rerun becomes advisable in the affected places.
Related Articles
Tonye Anyanwu Lauds FG’s Revocation of Twitter Ban
Dubai based Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ambassador Tonye Anyanwu has reacted to the lifting of the Twitter ban by the Federal Government. Joining other Nigerians in lauding the decision as a welcome development, Anyanwu said the action was an unfortunate event that should not have happened in the first place. According to Amb.Tonye Anyanwu, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stop patronising home nurses, hawkers for healthcare, FG warns
The Federal Government yesterday warned Nigerians, especially nursing mothers and pregnant women to stop patronising quack nurses and embrace primary health centres (PHC) in their domains to avert needless death arising from avoidable health challenges. Speaking at the inauguration of Iru Estate Primary Health Centre at Oniru Estate built by the Office of the Senior […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kuda: Customers’ funds safe amid app glitches
Digital bank, Kuda, has allayed the fears of its customers who have been unable to access their money since Tuesday due to glitches on its app. According to the fintech company, the customers’ money is safe and they would be able to access it once the app issue is resolved. Given that they have been […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)