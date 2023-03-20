Adebutu rejects results, demands re-run

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Ogun State governorship poll Ladi Adebutu has rejected the results of the election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Dapo Abiodun the winner yesterday. Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 276, 298 votes to defeat Adebutu, who scored 262, 383 votes. Adebutu, who spoke through the State Agent of the PDP Oyejide Sunkanmi, told INEC to investigate the cancellations and direct a rerun in the affected areas. He based his call for a re-run based on Section 24 subsection 3 of the Electoral Act providing that “a rerunshould be ordered where period. violence hindered the electorate, electoral officials and materials from being freely deployed for the purpose of election”. Adebutu claimed that if the number of cancelled votes is far higher than the margin of lead or winning between the winner and the first runner-up, a rerun becomes advisable in the affected places.

