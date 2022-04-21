Adedayo Falusi: FAO Foundation is working towards a brighter future

CEO of FAO Foundation, Adedayo Omolade Falusi, has revealed that total well-being is the primary motive of his philanthropic activities. In his exact words which is also detailed in the company’s website, Adedayo said: “Our programs and activities are designed to be a catalyst that helps community members reach their goals and fulfill their potential.”

Adedayo Falusi, famous for championing women’s causes and children’s involvement, said that the aim of the foundation is to empower as many women as possible, especially single mothers so they can become independent and boss up their family needs like every other persons in the society.

“We are working towards a brighter future. We’ve gone past the phase of money donations and volunteering. Right now, I’m more concerned about addressing the root causes of social issues using more strategic and long-term approach to help the affected stand on their own,” said Adedayo Falusi.

Speaking further, Adedayo Falusi said: “So our Foundation aims to promote these women who have been abandoned by the society devoid of culture and religious belief. We know that providing them with the much needed resources in the form of vocational training will go along way to bettering their lives and enable them gain confidence to fulfill their potentials.”

To ensure that most affected women and kids feel the gesture of this social goodwill, Adedayo Falusi created a YouTube channel named HOG (Head of Grace) Christian Community with over 169 subscribers which is a contemporary community of Faith where the FAO Foundation teaches and help people learn God’s ways.

Adedayo Falusi also has an Instagram page (FAO_foundation) which is a community of love and hope solely created to support single mothers, vulnerable women and children. These pages are open for all to join to further fuel and boost your biblical knowledge and spiritual awareness.

In the short term, the FAO Foundation has done a great job in humanitarian challenges by empowering affected women through Food Donation Drop-Off within urban and rural areas and also equipping kids with Information Technology skills.

Speaking recently with journalists, Adedayo Falusi was fast to attribute his philanthropic trait to his mother, “My selflessness is a trait I inherited from my mother, and the zeal to invest in single mothers, vulnerable children and youths. These are social categories that need people who can invest in them to bring out the glory in them.”

In January 2022, FAO Foundation collaborated with Stellar Foundation to equip these women on skills needed to scale through financial bondage or barrenness. The women were trained on baking

small chops, puff puff, doughnuts, meat pies and other types of foods and fries.

More interesting is that one of the women who emerged as the best learner was rewarded with a start-up kit that included a blender, digital scale, rolling pins and other baking amenities.

“It was amazing and emotional for us as this woman walked away with new hope and faith in what they’ve been taught,” Adedayo Falusi said.

In the same breath, the alumnus of Babcock University and serial entrepreneur cum social activist further hinted that the FAO Foundation will be broadening its range of activities.

“We would not be streamlined to only financial philanthropy; now, we will empower more people who we believe in a small-time will, in turn, be able to empower others,” said Adedayo Falusi.

