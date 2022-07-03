News

Adedayo to youths: Tap into Nollywood

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, has urged Nigerian youths to tap into the tremendous and massive job opportunities that abound in the Nigeria Movie Industry “Nollywood”.

 

Adedayo stated this during the Media Literacy and Capacity Building programme jointly organized by the NFVCB and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Oshodi branch for youths and women on “Hate Speech and the Role of Film” in Lagos.

 

The Executive Director was full of commendation for the phenomenal growth of Nollywood, which has over the years served as a source of employment for many Nigerians. He said: “No matter your career, your services can still be utilized in the Nigerian film industry”, which he described as the largest employer of labour globally.

 

He pointed out that part of the Board’s mandate is to constantly engage and educate the public to understand the activities of the NFVCB and the proper use of the media through its media literacy and sensitization programmes across the country.

 

One of the Resource persons, Keppy Ekpeyong, f ormer NFVCB member/ Veteran Actor while addressing the youths explained how the media influences peoples’ daily lives either positively or negatively. He warned the youths against using social media to spread fake news or hate speech, which has a way of rubbing off on the society negatively.

 

Actress Sola Kosoko, educated the participants on the need for proper use of the social media, noting that it would be advantageous for them to explore the viral ‘nature’ of the internet to promote their talents and businesses rather than hate

 

