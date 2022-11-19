Adedayo’s photo exhibition on Sanwo- Olu’s achievements opens in Lagos

An exhibition by award winning documentary photographer, Mr. Dayo Adedayo, opens on Monday, November 21, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The four-day exhibition designed to showcase the achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State, will run till Thursday, November 24.

The aim of the exhibition, according to the organisers, is to pictorially draw national and global attention to Sanwo-Olu’s record of service across sectors in Lagos State since he assumed leadership on May 29, 2019, in line with his THEMES developmental agenda.

Beyond the photo exhibition, a book, ‘SELLABLE’, which graphically and pictorially documents each facet of Sanwo-Olu’s achievements across ministries, agencies, and departments will also be unveiled. “Our objective with this exhibition is to celebrate a man and an administration that has served the people of Lagos well in almost four years despite all the challenges,” the organisers stated.

While Adedayo noted that; “Nigeria has seen two economic recession, global pandemic that shut down the world including Lagos and Nigeria for almost a year, yet the Lagos State government under the visionary leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu still recorded landmark achievements in critical infrastructure, social ser-vices and driving global attention and making Lagos State a destination for international investments. “For four days, this exhibition will be open to the public, and it is designed to be a celebration of remarkable and impactful governance.

