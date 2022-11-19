Arts & Entertainments

Adedayo’s photo exhibition on Sanwo- Olu’s achievements opens in Lagos

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

An exhibition by award winning documentary photographer, Mr. Dayo Adedayo, opens on Monday, November 21, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The four-day exhibition designed to showcase the achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State, will run till Thursday, November 24.

The aim of the exhibition, according to the organisers, is to pictorially draw national and global attention to Sanwo-Olu’s record of service across sectors in Lagos State since he assumed leadership on May 29, 2019, in line with his THEMES developmental agenda.

Beyond the photo exhibition, a book, ‘SELLABLE’, which graphically and pictorially documents each facet of Sanwo-Olu’s achievements across ministries, agencies, and departments will also be unveiled. “Our objective with this exhibition is to celebrate a man and an administration that has served the people of Lagos well in almost four years despite all the challenges,” the organisers stated.

While Adedayo noted that; “Nigeria has seen two economic recession, global pandemic that shut down the world including Lagos and Nigeria for almost a year, yet the Lagos State government under the visionary leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu still recorded landmark achievements in critical infrastructure, social ser-vices and driving global attention and making Lagos State a destination for international investments. “For four days, this exhibition will be open to the public, and it is designed to be a celebration of remarkable and impactful governance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid’s Made In Lagos sets new African record

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has added another colourful feather to his richly decorated cap this time setting an African record on the Billboard World Album Chart, with his album, Made In Lagos. ‘Made In Lagos’ has become the first African album to have a run of 100 […]
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid: I was scared to become a father at 21

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Award winning singer, Wizkid, says he was scared and confused when he had Boluwatife, his first child, at 21. “Fatherhood changed me, man. It’s like everything he said and more. When I had my first child, I was 21. I’ll never forget. I felt so lost, ’cause I wasn’t sure I was ready to be […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actors’ Guild suspends Moses Armstrong over rape allegation  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has suspended Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, indefinitely, for the alleged rape of a minor. Emeka Rollas who is AGN President, stated this in a press statement on Saturday. He said the indefinite suspension became necessary following the investigation of the guild concerning the allegation. The statement was signed by the guild’s Director […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica