Adedipe: Banks must brace for post-COVID world

The Chief Consultant, B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr Biodun Adedipe, has said that for Nigeria’s banking sector to sustain the resilience, which it has demonstrated over the last five years, it must be ready to face the challenges of the post-COVID world.

 

Adedipe, who stated this at a forum organised by the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) in Lagos, with the theme: “Nigerian banking sector in retrospect and outlook for second half 2021,” emphasised that in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, lenders must focus on responding to the people’s most critical needs – poverty, unemployment and insecurity.

 

He said: “The world that our banks operated in pre-covid-19 pandemic is fast disappearing.

 

That is why we ask what needs to change for our banks to be ready for the post-COVID-19 world?” According to him, banks need to step up support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), given that the sub sector hold the key to the growth and prosperity of economies, accounting for 48 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP and 84 per cent of total employment.

 

Stressing the need to encourage local production of goods and services, he disclosed that Nigeria’s monthly import bill hit a record of N2.28 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

 

He said: “With a monthly import bill of N2.28 trillion in Q1’21, liquid external reserves of N32.85 billion (July 9, 2021) represents 5.45 months, which is below the minimum threshold of six months for stability (twice below benchmark ’11 month’ required for an economy in crisis).

 

Reserves dampened by -6.43 per cent as at July 9, 2021.” He said that the Nigerian banking sector had been very liquid in the last five years, especially in the last two years, as it more than doubled liquidity ratio, adding that the banks have the room to expand lending.

