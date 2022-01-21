Business

Adedipe to FG: Woogenuine, potential investors

Foremost economic and investment expert, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, has advised the Federal Government to readdress its attitude to investment by identifying and going after genuine and potential investors instead of waiting for them. Adedipe, who is the Chief Consultant, B. Adedipe Associates Limited, in an interaction with journalists put together by Boff & Co Insurance Brokers Limited and B. Adedipe Associates Limited, said it was no longer logical for government to wait for investors to approach it, but rather, government should identify and go after those with the resources to invest and encourage them with incentives.

He noted that this would be one of the fastest ways to grow the economy and also enhance job creation. While applauding the economic performance in 2021, on the basis that oil, the major revenue earner for the country contributed less than 10 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Adedipe, in a presentation titled: “2021 Review and 2022 Economic Outlook,” said the economy did well during the year, adding that he expected it to also grow faster in the current year. He said although the economic growth created more billionaires and millionaires, it, however, did not translate to job creation, adding that inflationary pressure would mount on the economy this year as more money will be injected into the system, being a pre-election year.

He, therefore, advised government to alter the pattern of growth to ensure more Nigerians have jobs instead of benefitting just a few. On borrowing, Adedipe said there was nothing wrong in borrowing, adding, however, that government should not borrow for consumption. Applauding the role the insurance industry had played in the economy, he said the sector, however, needed some improvement.

“Nigeria still experience low insurance penetration. So, what next can government do? Government also needs to be responsible to its insurance obligations. “It needs to promptly pay premium; there is also a need for flexibility and enforcement of necessary laws. “If government and its agencies are responsible, put more firmness into enforcement, then, what we have today will change and the industry will create more value. And, of course, when insurance sector is vibrant, it enables businesses and entrepreneurs to take risks, which is part of the economic growth,” he pointed out.

Also in his remarks, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Boff & Co Insurance Brokers Limited, Chief Babajide Agbeja, called for increased capacity, regular staff training, investment in information and technology and regular engagement with stakeholders to grow the sector. According to him, “there is the need for increased capacity in the Nigerian insurance industry. When Boff an Co started special risk 25 years ago, we were doing about 70 per cent of our portfolio abroad, overtime, it reduced from 70 per cent to about 20 per cent and in the last six months, we had problems of finding excess capacity to insure abroad. I am proud to tell you that, as of today, the businesses we did in the last three months were 100 per cent placed in Nigeria. “The capacity is growing, but we need to back it up with technical know-how, training and retraining of staff. Insurance industry should keep pace with the trend of events globally because insurance business is an international business.” On the need for recapitalisation of the industry, he said those who went to court to stop the earlier insurance recapitalisation exercise were doing a lot of disservice to the industry. “Although the industry is doing well, we only need to be better. We need to be sincere, be professional and ensure that capacity increases continuously. “The economy is opened, investors are coming in to investing in life and general businesses and special risks, because they have seen things we are not seeing and we need to work more on our technical know-how because that’s still lacking,” Agbeja added.

 

