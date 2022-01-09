Adediran: An amazon takes her final bow

Adetoun Adediran, who died early Wednesday, January 5, 2022, during a brief illness will mostly be remembered for her astuteness and candid posture. She was the first female Deputy Speaker Lagos House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003, representing Surulere Constituency 1. That she died wasn’t the news, though a very rude shock to Lagosians. The news was that she sneezed some few minutes after she was pronounced dead, leaving many people to wonder what really could have happened. Some wondered if she was promptly attended to medically, perhaps she could still have made it alive while some believed that, if it was not announced that she came round some minutes after she was pronounced dead, she certainly would still be alive. Well, lamentably, Adediran was said to have died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness. And truthfully, the first deputy speaker ‘sneezed’ after being pronounced dead. There was a twist in the report of her death on Wednesday afternoon when social media platforms were flooded with posts indicating that she “sneezed” while being bathed in preparation for the burial. A video wherein people were seen jubilating that Adediran was alive after she was reported dead also appeared on the social media. But she was later confirmed dead by a doctor. She served as the first elected female deputy speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003. She was also women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter. In his tribute to her, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, described her demise as shocking. Obasa expressed sadness at the former lawmaker’s demise, saying the late Adediran died at a time her legislative and political experiences were still very important to Lagos and Nigeria. Obasa described Adediran as a passionate woman, who wanted the best for her society, adding that to achieve this, she played major roles in the Fourth Assembly of Lagos State. “Hon. Adetoun Adediran is leaving behind fond memories of her roles as a lawmaker in the emergence of a more modern Lagos. “As a principal officer at the House, she was passionate and active making sure her voice was heard among her colleagues who were mostly men. “It was this same passion for service that got her the position of Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos. She also later became the Chairman of the Lagos State Building and Investment Company. “We mourn her demise as it came at a time her experience and wisdom were still desired for the progress of our state. We mourn because death has snatched one of our finest politicians. “While I pray that God grant her a peaceful rest, I also pray that He strengthen those she left behind and give them the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” Obasa said. Reacting to her demise, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, in a statement, described her as a “committed party woman”. Gbajabiamila said, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, that the death of Hon. Adediran came as a shock because they were together a few days ago during the inuaguration of projects in Surulere 1 federal constituency, where she gave a supporting hand during the ceremony. “Saying that the death of Adediran would create a void in the party as she was a very committed party woman, the Speaker noted that her wise counsel and active participation in party activities would be greatly missed. “He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased while encouraging her family, associates, Surulere constituents, APC and Lagos State government to take solace in the knowledge that Adediran lived a fulfilled and impactful life before her demise.

