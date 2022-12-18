Adediran Ayomide emerges Queen Moremi 2022

Miss Adediran Ayomide is one of the happiest young girls in Nigeria presently as she recently emerged winner of the 2022 Queen Moremi Ajansoro beauty contest. Aside coming out top among 200 girls, Ayomide bagged cash prizes and a brand new car courtesy of the Ooni of Ife, Chief (Mrs.) Funsho Amosun and other sponsors. The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, played host to top dignitaries at the grand finale of the annual Queen Moremi Ajansoro Pageant at the Ojaja Arena, Ife Grand Resort, Ile-Ife. Addressing newsmen ahead of the event, Ooni Ogunwusi explained that Queen Moremi Ajansoro annual pageant is that of leadership, culture and character. “We use this as a point of call to remind the world that a special space must be reserved for women in leadership for the world to be a better place for all. They own the home where all of us belong, so they must be directly involved in governance.” The Ooni stated. On the forthcoming generation election in the country, Ooni Adeyeye said, “The government must do more to protect women from desperate politicians, who often frustrate their interest in aspiring to lead.” Also speaking at the event, facilitator of the Queen Moremi Ajansoro Pageant, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, revealed that over two hundred young women applied and went through several stages of screening for a winner to emerge. “It is a contest of business idea, nation building tips, culture, tradition and other productive content through which a winner will emerge. All applicants have been wonderful and positive in their conducts and the entire House of Oduduwa is indeed very proud of them.” Olori Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi noted. The 2022 edition of the annual Queen Moremi Ajansoro Pageant saw the launch of the Queen Moremi Leadership Award, an award bestowed on women in leadership in all walks of life. This is to appreciate the awardees who were selected globally including those from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada and so on for their contributions to the society.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...