Adedoyin’s co-defendant slumps as court resumes trail of murdered OAU student

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

There was confusion at an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, on Monday after second defendant, Magdalene Chiefuna in the case of the murder of Timothy Adegoke, the OAU postgraduate student, slumped moments after she was called into the dock.

It took the intervention of the court clerk, warders and some others to avert what could have ended in tragedy. She was later taken out of the dock and put on a seat.

The incident prompted her defence counsel, to ask the court for an adjournment.

However,  Presiding Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, stood down the case.

The matter was slated for defendants to open their defence today following the closing of prosecution’s case in March.

At the resumed trial around 9:05am learned silk for the defendants and the state counsel, were arguing over the propriety of handing over the case to Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, who was in court, when the second defendant suddenly slumped.

She was coughing repeatedly before court clerks and corrections officials rushed to her rescue.

Presiding Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo quickly adjourned the matter shortly to allow the defendant be attended to.

 

