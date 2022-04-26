Adedoyin’s co-defendant slumps as court resumes trial of alleged murder of OAU student

There was confusion at an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, yesterday after second defendant, Magdalene Chiefuna, in the case of the murder of Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student slumped moments after she was called into the dock.

It took the intervention of the court clerk, warders and some people in the court to avert what seemed like an unfolding tragedy She was later taken out of the dock to a seat.

The incident prompted her defense counsel, to ask the court for an adjournment. However, Presiding Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, stood down the case.

The matter was slated for defendants to open their defence yesterday following the closing of prosecution case in March.

At the resumed trial around 9:05am, learned silk for the defendants and the state counsel, were ar- guing over the propriety of handing over the case to Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, who was in court, when the second defendant suddenly slumped.

She was coughing repeatedly before court clerks and corrections officials rushed to her rescue. Presiding Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo quickly adjourned the matter shortly to allow the defendant be attended to.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...