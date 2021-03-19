Business

Adeduntan: Innovation, others key to FirstBank’s success

Posted on

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has highlighted factors which, according to him, have enabled the first tier lender to sustain its leadership position in the industry over the years.

Speaking at the second edition of the Surrey Business School’s Digital Disruptor webinar Series, held yesterday, he identified FirstBank’s ability to continually innovate; the lender’s leveraging technology and its illustrious heritage, as well as its corporate social responsibility activities, as some of the key factors that continues to make the financial institution one of the leading banks on the continent.

The FirstBank CEO, who joined global leading academics – Professor Tazeeb Rajwani of International Business and Strategy, Surrey University; Professor Kenneth Amaeshi of University of Edinburgh and Dr. Christian Busch of New York University – at the webinar themed, “Digital Disruption: How Can Companies Thrive in Africa in Africa Post COVID – 19,” to discuss the role the digital age plays towards the growth of businesses, stated that the ability to continually innovate was in the lender’s DNA. He said: “We have leveraged our heritage; we have significant name recognition on the continent. We have also leveraged technology and also reduced the cost of service. If you do that you will be able to scale.” According to him, Firstbank leads the industry in agency banking, with close to 90, 000 Firstmonie agents spread across the country.

Our Reporters

