Adeduntan: Support for SMEs, key to FirstBank's success

Managing Director/Chief Executive Of-ficer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Ad-esola Adeduntan, yesterday said that the lender has been able to maintain its position as one of the leading finan-cial institutions in the coun-try, over the years , because of its strong and consistent support for Small and Me-dium Enterprises (SMEs).

 

Adeduntan stated this while contributing to a virtual panel discussion at the ongoing three-day 2021 Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit.The FirstBank boss, who was responding to a ques-tion about what the first tier lender and other banks in the country are doing to boost SMEs’ access to credit, said: “We have always been the largest lenders to SMEs

 

We are by far the oldest bank( the lender will clock 127 years by March 2021) in this part of the world and we have sustained our lead-ing position because we support businesses that are relevant to the economy.”

 

He stated that First-Bank had a dedicated portal for SMEs known as SMEConnect that was cre-ated seven years ago and is constantly refined.

 

According to him, the path to growth for the Nigerian economy lies in developing the country’s SME sector.

 

He noted that apart from the credit that First-Bank provides to SMEs through loans, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had also established a credit scheme through which SMEs access credit from banks.

 

He also pointed out that SMES had benefited tremendously from the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises In-vestment Scheme (AGS-MEIS), an initiative of the Bankers’ Committee, introduced on February 9, 2017, in which DMBs are required to set aside five per cent of their Profit Af-ter Tax (PAT) that will go into a fund that would be used for supporting small enterprises.

 

 

 

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
