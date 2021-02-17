Business

Adeduntan: Support for SMEs, key to FirstBank’s success

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, yesterday said that the lender has been able to maintain its position as one of the leading financial institutions in the country, over the years , because of its strong and consistent support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Adeduntan stated this while contributing to a virtual panel discussion at the ongoing three-day 2021 Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit. The FirstBank boss, who was responding to a question about what the first tier lender and other banks in the country are doing to boost SMEs’ access to credit, said: “We have always been the largest lenders to SMEs.

We are by far the oldest bank( the lender will clock 127 years by March 2021) in this part of the world and we have sustained our leading position because we support businesses that are relevant to the economy.” He stated that First- Bank had a dedicated portal for SMEs known as SMEConnect that was created seven years ago and is constantly refined. According to him, the path to growth for the Nigerian economy lies in developing the country’s SME sector. He noted that apart from the credit that First- Bank provides to SMEs through loans, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had also established a credit scheme through which SMEs access credit from banks.

He also pointed out that SMES had benefited tremendously from the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), an initiative of the Bankers’ Committee, introduced on February 9, 2017, in which DMBs are required to set aside five per cent of their Profit After Tax (PAT) that will go into a fund that would be used for supporting small enterprises.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Naira weakens to N410.25/$1 at I&E window

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

There were indications yesterday that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had once again weakened the naira, as the local currency closed at N410.25 per dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) Forex window, compared with the opening rate of N392.88/$1. The I&E FX windowalso known as NAFEX- is the market trading segment for investors, […]
Business

Experts seek unlocking of $900bn capital on land

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

ADMINISTRATION   Current land administrative structure provided in the Land Use Act has stifled equity   Both Federal Government and the National Assembly have been urged to ensure speedy passage of housing and land related bills in order to unlock $900 billion dead capital in residential real estate and agriculture land.   According to built […]
Business

COVID-19 presents investment opportunities in real estate

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Despite the devastating impact of COVID-19 on all sectors of the economy, experts believe it is not over for real estate, even as they reel out silver linings for investment. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   To conservative individuals, this is not the best time for real estate investment due to COVID-19 crisis, which, within the space […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica