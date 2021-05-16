Adefarasin under fire for advising congregation to leave Nigeria

Some Christian leaders across Nigeria have castigated the Senior Pastor of House on The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, for encouraging his church members to adopt Plan B, ready to escape out of Nigeria, following the deteriorating security climate over the nation.

The fathers of faith, who spoke to our correspondent, said that Pastor Adefarasin is clearly on his own as his advice fell short of expectations from a Christian leader of his caliber.

Adefarasin apparently lost every hope in the Nigerian situation when he cited horrendous incidences of civil unrest, attacks, and killings in different Nigeria, pointing out that some security experts, politicians, and ethnic groups have raised fears that the country might be heading for another crisis.

Some of the pastors said Pastor Adefarasin sank into the pitfall of losing absolute confidence in the ability of God to preserve His people in Nigeria and salvage the country.

He had confessed that the situation in the country threatens every human life and that his wife, Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, had already begun to pack their belonging in readiness to leave country as no nation in the world has survived a second civil war.

His words: “I bring you greetings from Pastor Ifeanyi who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world and preparing our escape route. If you don’t have a Plan B – I know you have faith, but I have faith too, but I have a Plan B. “With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world. Get yourself a Plan B.

Whether that is an Okada to Cameroon or flying boat or speed boat as we call them to Seme Border or a hole in the ground, get your Plan B because these people are crazy. They are nuts; the whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen like this. God forbid! “ Y o u could be in fright a n d r u n – ning for your dear life any day from now if this thing does not come to an end,”

Adefarasin concluded. But Pastor Adefarasin faithlessness as depicted in the admonition to his followers obviously did not go down well with his colleagues, as the men in the collars responded with barrage of rebuke for the House on the Rock’s presiding minister.

The Provost of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Theological Institute, Jos, Plateau State, Professor Sunday Ngang, was the first to fire the salvo. “That is absolutely his opinion. I do not subscribe to that viewpoint. Nigeria is God’s country! Although things are horrible now, the God of love, justice, mercy and compassion will want us to trust in him alone.

“First, the Church needs to help her members to grasp the fact that they have a concrete responsibility to society. For example, the purpose of God for creating marriage is so that we will raise godly offspring and have a godly society. To do so, Christians will have to focus on building and developing a family with character virtues – love, justice, righteousness, faithfulness, truth-telling, patience,

