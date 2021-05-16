Faith

Adefarasin under fire for advising congregation to leave Nigeria

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU, Comment(0)

Some Christian leaders across Nigeria have castigated the Senior Pastor of House on The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, for encouraging his church members to adopt Plan B, ready to escape out of Nigeria, following the deteriorating security climate over the nation.

 

The fathers of faith, who spoke to our correspondent, said that Pastor Adefarasin is clearly on his own as his advice fell short of expectations from a Christian leader of his caliber.

 

Adefarasin apparently lost every hope in the Nigerian situation when he cited horrendous incidences of civil unrest, attacks, and killings in different Nigeria, pointing out that some security experts, politicians, and ethnic groups have raised fears that the country might be heading for another crisis.

 

Some of the pastors said Pastor Adefarasin sank into the pitfall of losing absolute confidence in the ability of God to preserve His people in Nigeria and salvage the country.

 

He had confessed that the situation in the country threatens every human life and that his wife, Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, had already begun to pack their belonging in readiness to leave country as no nation in the world has survived a second civil war.

 

His words: “I bring you greetings from Pastor Ifeanyi who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world and preparing our escape route. If you don’t have a Plan B – I know you have faith, but I have faith too, but I have a Plan B. “With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world. Get yourself a Plan B.

 

Whether that is an Okada to Cameroon or flying boat or speed boat as we call them to Seme Border or a hole in the ground, get your Plan B because these people are crazy. They are nuts; the whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen like this. God forbid! “ Y o u could be in fright a n d r u n – ning for your dear life any day from now if this thing does not come to an end,”

 

Adefarasin concluded. But Pastor Adefarasin faithlessness as depicted in the admonition to his followers obviously did not go down well with his colleagues, as the men in the collars responded with barrage of rebuke for the House on the Rock’s presiding minister.

 

The Provost of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Theological Institute, Jos, Plateau State, Professor Sunday Ngang, was the first to fire the salvo. “That is absolutely his opinion. I do not subscribe to that viewpoint. Nigeria is God’s country! Although things are horrible now, the God of love, justice, mercy and compassion will want us to trust in him alone.

 

“First, the Church needs to help her members to grasp the fact that they have a concrete responsibility to society. For example, the purpose of God for creating marriage is so that we will raise godly offspring and have a godly society. To do so, Christians will have to focus on building and developing a family with character virtues – love, justice, righteousness, faithfulness, truth-telling, patience,

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

CAMA targeted at key leaders to cow the church in Nigeria –Dr. Akanbi

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU. Excerpts

The General Overseer of God’s Mercy Revival Ministries (GOMERM), Dr. James Akanbi, speaks on the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020, recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU. Excerpts   The Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020, recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been […]
Faith

Valentine’s Day: CAN tasks youths on Nigeria’s security, unity

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The National Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria Youth Wing (YOWICAN), Belosochukwu Enwere has called on Nigerian youths to use the occasion of this year’s Valentine’s day celebration to pray and work for the security and unity of the country.   Enwere, in an official statement, said the youth should not use the occasion to indulge […]
Faith

European bishops call for EU support of persecuted Christians in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President of the European Bishops’ Commission has promised persecuted Christians in Nigeria that he will advocate for increased support from the European Union. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, who leads the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), wrote a letter to the Nigerian bishops stating that the commission will advocate for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica