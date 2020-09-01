News

Adefaye named NIJ Provost

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The General Manager/ Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, has been appointed Provost of the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ikeja, Lagos.

 

A statement issued yesterday by former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Chairman, Governing Council of the NIJ, said Adefaye would serve as provost of the institution with effect from today,

 

September 1, 2020, pending the appointment of a new provost. He succeeds the former Provost, Mr Gbemiga Oluleye, who has served out his term meritoriously.

 

Adefaye was a former two-term president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. NIJ is a Nigerian monotechnic institution located at Ogba in Ikeja, Lagos State. It is a diploma-awarding monotechnic established in 1963 by the International Press Institute

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NDDC: Guilt, shame, reasons why MD collapsed at public hearing – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapsed during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on NDDC due to the weight of evidence brought against him by the exposure of massive corruption by NDDC officials and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.   PDP in […]
News

House wife dies after three days in solitary confinement

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Residents of Mariri, a suburb of Kano metropolis were bewildered when police recovered the decomposing corpse of a middleaged woman locked up in a room by her husband as punishment for alleged misbehavior. Police sources confirmed that the woman died three days after her husband confined her to the room.   This brings to four […]
News

COVID-19 cases drop to record low as NCDC confirms 290 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of new positive samples dropped on Monday with 290 new cases recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update on Monday night. The new case count represented a decrease of 66 percent compared to the previous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: