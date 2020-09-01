Adefaye named NIJ Provost

The General Manager/ Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, has been appointed Provost of the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement issued yesterday by former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Chairman, Governing Council of the NIJ, said Adefaye would serve as provost of the institution with effect from today,

September 1, 2020, pending the appointment of a new provost. He succeeds the former Provost, Mr Gbemiga Oluleye, who has served out his term meritoriously.

Adefaye was a former two-term president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. NIJ is a Nigerian monotechnic institution located at Ogba in Ikeja, Lagos State. It is a diploma-awarding monotechnic established in 1963 by the International Press Institute

