Adegbami: BVN not encompassing enough to check loan default

With about 20 years working experience, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mainstreet Microfinance Bank, Mr. Adegoke Adegbami, is a prominent personality in Nigeria’s MFB sub-sector. In this interview, he speaks on how the MFB has fared following COVID-19 crisis and the need for government to support the sub-sector. TONY CHUKWUNYEM brings the excerpts

Covid-19 is the crisis the whole world is currently grappling with. How is it affecting MFBs?

COVID-19, like you said, is affecting all businesses. It is affecting some businesses negatively and, others positively. But largely, to the majority, it is negative. It has also affected MFBs negatively. When there is an economic shock, the ability to withstand shock depends on your financial capacity. The people we are serving, in terms of financial capacity, are the ones at the bottom of the pyramid. The majority of people we are serving depend on daily income and their means of livelihood is very meager. So, if there is a shock, like we have with COVID-19, it will affect them more, because their ability to withstand it is very weak. Now if it affects our customers, it directly or indirectly affects us because these are people we have given money that are supposed to be able to pay us back and come and take new loans. So, if there is a shock and they cannot pay back what we have given them, not to speak of taking new ones, it will affect us.

Following the outbreak of Covid 19, the CBN quickly unveiled palliative measures, first for the commercial banks and later for MFBs. Have you started implementing these measures?

Most of the palliatives that the CBN rolled out are palliatives through commercial banks. For instance, you have measures targeted at manufacturing and pharmaceuticals; you have those that are targeted at agriculture and so on. Most of them are actually through commercial banks. Now you have the one that is supposed to be through MFBs, which is the N50billion facility for households and SMEs. What people should know is that this went through only one MFB-NIRSAL MFB. For us, as individual MFBs, none of those palliatives has come through us. At the level of the National Association of MFBs, we have engaged the CBN, we have written to say, okay, it is either you make us participate in the disbursement of the N50billion or you give us another one. As far as I know, we are still expecting the CBN to respond.

The CBN had announced an increase in capital requirements for MFBs before the outbreak of Covid-19. What is your stance on the issue?

What the CBN did was that they increased the capital requirements for the initial three categories that we had-Unit, State and National MFBs. That was back in October 2018 or thereabout. Now the association engaged the CBN and urged them to take another look at the new capital requirements. You have a situation whereby some of our colleagues operating in the rural areas, that even if you say they should bring N50million, they don’t even have what to do with it, so how would you say they must bring N200million. So we engaged the CBN and they came up to say that they had created another tier, Tier 2 Unit MFB. That Tier 2 Unit MFB is actually for MFBs that are operating in the rural areas and they reduced the capital requirements for this category to N50million. They also allowed a situation whereby rather than you having to meet all the requirements at once, you can meet it in phases- in two phases actually. That means that in the first year, you can bring N35million and in the second year you make it up with N15million. That is for Tier 2 Unit MFB. The same thing is applicable to Tier 1 and the State and National MFBs. By that arrangement, we were supposed to meet the first level by April 2020 and meet the second level by April 2021. Now, given that we were still engaging with them on the issue, the CBN, having considered the impact of Covid 19 on the existing MFBs and on the ability to raise new money, they came back to extend the first stage to April 2021 and the second stage is now extended to April 2022. We are still engaging them.

Which category does Mainstreet MFB belong to?

Currently, we operate a state licence and have various branches across the state, and even when N100million was required for a state MFB, we were already operating with shareholders’ funds in excess of N1billion. We hope that very soon, we will be able to operate at the national level where minimum capital is N5billion.

Even before Covid 19, there was the perception that the MFBs sub-sector was not living up to expectation. Can you tell us what the challenges are?

Microfinance business is highly localised. You have to put the culture and the generally acceptable practices of a society into consideration. To that extent, you cannot import a practice from Bangladesh, for instance, into Nigeria and think it is going to work just like that. You have to be conscious of the peculiarities of our own society. You have microfinance practices in India, Asia, America, Latin America. All of them put into consideration the realities of those societies. So if the MFBs sub sector in Nigeria has not really lived up to expectation, part of the things we really need to look at is whether the regulation actually factors in enough from our own peculiarities? Another thing is that if you look at the places where we copy from, you will find out that there is nowhere that the success of microfinance is left solely for the private investors. The government has its own roles to play. For example, one of the most difficult things to do in Nigeria today is to lend to SMEs because the risk is very high. If you want to reduce the risk of any sector of the economy, it is the responsibility of the government not the responsibility of the individuals. Also, in all the societies that we look up to, you will find that when private people set up microfinance institutions, the government supports them. They usually have the basic standards that they must meet. If you meet the basic standards, there is a place where you can go and draw money to fund your activities. It may not be in cash but in the form of Government guarantee

You cannot expect a situation where everything that we use comes from private purse and think that we will be able to scale the way we are expected to scale.

Does the BVN not help to prevent the problem of customers taking loans and relocating without paying back?

BVN is one of the best means of identification in Nigeria today. But what we need to consider is what information is required from a customer when he or she is being registered for the BVN. They take your address and your biometrics. For the bank to be able to get value out of that, it must be able to locate the person when the person relocates. For example, if in providing my biometrics I provided an address that is in Ikorodu, the day he relocated from Ikorodu to Ajegunle, there is no law that says that you must come and notify your bank that you have changed address or if you don’t do this, there is no law that says you will be sanctioned. So, the BVN will not really help, if somebody takes a loan and relocates without repaying. We must have identity base that is all encompassing. That is why it is necessary for the country to harmonize information on our international passport, BVN, driver’s licence and so on. If you do this, it means that there would also be a law that would say if you change your address, within a specified time limit, you must go and notify the authorities, either at the National Population Commission, the NIMC, or at the banks. But it must mean that when you change the address at one of these places, the change is reflected in the other places. So the government has a lot to do. If it provides the enabling environment, a lot of investors will feel secured to bring in enough money.

What mark has Mainstreet MFB made since it started operation?

As an institution, we have disbursed about N30billion and more overthe eleven years that we have been operating. We have also made a niche because as far back as 2009, we have been attending to the education sector. We have disbursed loans to teachers over the period. Our philosophy is that if you want to support the education sector, one of the ways of doing this that you must have teachers who are very happy to teach the children; who are very happy to be teachers. To that extent, we have rolled out products to support teachers in the public schools.

Some of the teachers we have supported to have their own small scale businesses, to pay for their children education over time. We have also supported some of them to acquire household items, automobile and some to even build their own houses over time. We have done this over time and we have done it successfully.

Like this: Like Loading...