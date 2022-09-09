Adegbenro faults Mohammed on security claims

A security expert and international businessman, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, has disagreed with the claim that the “worst is over” by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while briefing journalists on the security situation on Monday.

He said: “We Nigerians make mockery of ourselves and it’s a big joke. I get angry when I hear such claims. How’s the worst over? “As far as I am concerned, Nigeria still has a lot of security gaps against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“If the minister is being truthful, the best thing he could say was, ‘we are working on it.’ “That’s the appropriate thing to say. How many of them have gone to do on the spot assessment despite being in possession of bullet proof cars?” Speaking further, the Abeokuta Ogun State born High Chief said: “It hurts me that the Nigeria I saw while growing up is not the Nigeria I see now. “When he said the worst is over, wasn’t there an attack barely 24 hours after the abduction of 32 passengers along Ondo State axis on Oluku/Owo Road? “Have they been released? Even after his statement, haven’t the criminals attacked. We thank God that we are very prayerful people.”

