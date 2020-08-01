Adegbenro hails Buhari for immortalising Rewane, Enahoro, others

An international entrepreneur, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the immortalisation of his late grandfather, Pa Alfred Rewane, through the naming of a popular Railway Station (Ujevuwu), after him. Rewane, who was a financier of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), was the maternal grandfather of Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, who is also the grandson of former Premier of the defunct Western Region. Rewane was assassinated by unknown gunmen. In a statement issued in Lagos, Adegbenro also commended the President for according same honour to other patriotic Nigerians and true democrats like late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Alex Ibru, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Prof. Wole Soyinka, among others.

Adegbenro said: “Nothing can be too much to be done for their remembrance as heroes and martyrs of democracy in this country,” expressing the delight that, their memories, luckily still remains ever green in the peoples mind. He said through that, the President had shown that his administration was an all inclusive-government, which was devoid of discrimination and marginalisation across the country. According to him, Mr. President has further confirmed that his is a listening and compassionate administration that takes interest of his people into consideration when making policies for the country, describing the latest development as heart-warning, commendable and praise worthy. Adegbenro further added that the honour would go a long way in encouraging other patriots to put in their very best in serving their fatherland, stating that, the latest development would go down in history as a commendable right step towards the right direction.

Recall that Adegbenro had recently called on the Federal Government to accord Rewane and other symbols of democracy, both alive and dead constant recognition through prayers, honour and immortalisation for their roles and sacrifices in the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

