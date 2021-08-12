Sports

Adegoke hails FG, Sports Ministry over Tokyo 2020 performance

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says support will propel him to greater heights

One of Nigeria’s stars at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Enoch Adegoke, has applauded the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministry of Sports for supporting his quest towards achieving a great feat at the Games. Though he was not a favourite in Tokyo, Adegoke created a new history as he became the third Nigeria and first in 25 years to make the Olympics 100m men’s final. Despite failing to finish the final race due to injury, the Fiditi, Oyo State-born athlete finished the Olympics with his head high. To get to the final, Adegoke stormed to a new Personal Best of 9.98secs in his heat while also beating Asian record holder, Femi Ogunode, British star, Zharnel Hughes, and 2021 World leader, Travon Brommel, to win his 100m heat. Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has stated that the Ministry will pay the medical bills of four track and field athletes two of whom competed for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with injuries while the other two were injured during the Games. The four athletes are Adegoke who stopped 40 metres into the 100m final due to a hamstring trouble and Ushoritse Itshekiri who also pulled his hamstring in the semi-final of the blue ribband event.

Our Reporters

