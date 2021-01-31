Sports

Adegoke sets world-leading time at AFN All Comers 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Enoch Adegoke, on Saturday, at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria All Comers meet ran 10.16seconds in the men’s 100m.
It was his season-opening performance and was just shy of the 10.05seconds needed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics Games.
The performance with a legal wind of +0.8  is also the world-leading time for the 2021 season. Godson Brume finished second with 10.27seconds, while Alaba Akintola was third with 10.40seconds.
Favour Ashe won the men’s 100m final B, with a season’s best (SB) of 10.51s.
In the women’s final Joy Udo-Gabriel topped the field with 11.72s, Praise Idamadudu was second.
Speaking on the Adegoke’s performance AFN Technical Director, Brown Ebewele, stated that the run could have broken the 10.00 barrier, if not for the “dead tracks” of the Federation University of Akure tracks.
“It was a good run and certainly we could have seen a 9.99 effort by Adegoke. We are very hopeful that more of our athletes would earn qualification for the Olympics.
“We have the National Sports Festival coming, we also have other competitions we need to attend so that we can qualify more athletes and our relay teams.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Atletico terminate Diego Costa’s contract

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Goal reported at the start of the week that Costa had informed Atletico officials of his desire to leave the club six months before the expiration of his contract.   The 32-year-old cited personal reasons for wanting to leave Wanda Metropolitano after being excused from training, having also made it clear that he had no […]
Sports

COVID-19: England to suspend non-elite football

Posted on Author Reporter

  Non-elite football in England will be suspended under new national coronavirus restrictions, the FA has announced. Subject to a vote by Members of Parliament on Wednesday, and further guidance from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the restrictions will come into force from Thursday, November 5 until at least Wednesday, December […]
Sports

Athletes set to resume camping for Tokyo Olympic Games

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Athletes will resume camping for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in 2021, the ministry of sports has announced. The ministry, in a press statement released on Thursday, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, said athletes in taekwondo, rowing and para-Rowing and Canoeing and Para-Canoeing will camp in Abuja. Para-powerlifting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica