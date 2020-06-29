Adegoke: We need special courts for kidnappers, armed robbers

Mr. Kunle Adegoke is a former Secretary of the North East Task Force of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on virtual court proceedings, Infectious Disease Bill and sundry issues

What is the propriety of special courts for kidnappers and armed robbers as being canvassed by President Muhammadu Buhari?

There is nothing wrong with it. Such an agitation becomes relevant where a particular kind of criminal activity is becoming rampant. Most courts in Nigeria are overwhelmed with existing cases so much that on a daily basis, most courts contend with over-flowing dockets thereby reducing their efficiency and productivity.

Where special courts are to be established, it will be necessary to appoint new judges to enable them take such cases. It was the rampancy of robbery in the past that led to the Firearms Tribunal in the ‘90s. The notoriety of armed robbery and kidnapping today is calling for such an emergency measure too. The only thing is that there must be enactment of necessary statutes to give the courts the required legitimacy.

With crime assuming a dangerous dimension around the country in spite of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, do you think it is high time the South-West governors fully implemented their regional security agenda named Operation Amotekun?

Yes. I believe so. The rate at which insecurity is becoming the order of the day and the consistent increase in criminality, have necessitated each government to make security a matter of priority. No society can grow in the midst of insecurity.

The earlier the South-West Governors fully implement their regional security agenda, the better. I will equally implore governors of other states in other regions to make this a priority.

This is not the time to play politics and be engaging in funny arguments that the existence of Amotekun is designed to attack a particular set of people of an ethnic nationality. The Fulani people, the Hausa people have been living peacefully in Yorubaland for centuries without anybody raising an allegation of criminality being their preoccupation.

We have Yoruba people who engage in kidnapping and armed robbery too. Whoever is turning criminality into his specialty should be arrested and duly made to face the law. The law is no respecter of anybody.

There are Yoruba guys who have abandoned all forms of legitimate economic activity and are now kingpins in Internet fraud. The fact that they are Yoruba should not count in their favour. Crime is crime. The governors should hasten the process of the implementation of the agenda. Further delays can be counter-productive.

Is constitution amendment desirable to validate virtual court proceedings?

For whatever it may be worth, it is necessary to amend the Constitution to pave way for validity and effective implementation of virtual court proceedings. I understand that our friend and comrade, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti, has sponsored a bill to that effect in the Senate. That is highly commendable.

The essence is to avoid a situation where one counsel of technicality would bring an ingenious argument that will be difficult to overrule in view of the fact that Section 36(3) requires all civil proceedings to be held in public and that virtual proceedings may not be open to members of the public strictly speaking while Section 36(4) that created some exceptions to holding criminal matters in public did not remember to include virtual court proceedings as constituting public hearing in that regard.

It would be the case then that express mention of a thing is to the exclusion of other things not mentioned and since the Constitution did not include virtual hearing as public hearing, proceedings and judgments deriving therefrom may be declared a nullity. That is a canon of interpretation of long-standing recognition and integrity. It is, therefore, important to amend the Constitution in this regard.

What is your take on the controversies trailing the Infectious Disease Bill currently pending before the House of Representatives?

While not wanting to pander to the conspiracy theories in the public domain alleging lots of motives from the sublime to the ridiculous, it is important to say that the Nigerian House of Representatives leaves so much to be disagreed with in its approach to the process by which the Bill is being considered in the House.

In the first place, one wonders where exactly is the genuineness of intention behind the hurry in which the Bill was brought into the House without the majority of the House members having the opportunity of sighting it in the first place.

No Bill is supposed to be passed into law without a thorough consideration by members of the House or what is the purpose for which they were elected? If not for the insistence of some vigilant members, probably the Bill would have gone through all legislative processes without members seeing it. This is abhorrent to say the least.

Secondly, such an important Bill ought not to be passed without adequate consideration by stakeholders via a responsible public presentation process. It should be noted that a lot of the provisions contained in the Bill are huge threats to human rights of citizens and this ought not to be allowed.

The Bill seeks to empower the NCDC to violate fundamental rights and freedoms without control. For instance, Section 8(4) is meant to be in defiance of rule of law in the process of the Director-General obtaining information; Section 10 (3) seeks to empower the Director-General to forcefully enter any premises without warrant; Whatever decision is taken by the Minister under Section 18(7) and Section 21(5) which is contrary to Section 36(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999; Section 19 confers the Director-General with powers to prohibit or restrict meetings, gatherings and public entertainments; Section 15(3)(e) also gives powers to the Director to authorize the destruction and disposal of any structure, goods, water supply, drainage etc.; Section 31(1) is autocratic as the Director-General of NCDC, on mere suspicion of someone being a carrier of an infectious disease, may order the detention of the person at his pleasure. It goes on and on. It is important for the National Assembly to slow down on this Act being passed for all relevant steps to be taken to ensure that the Bill is not rushed only for it to be axed down in court.

The demolition of two hotels in Rivers State by the government has been seen by many as executive lawlessness. What is your take on this?

The demolition of two hotels by Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers State is executive lawlessness and recklessness. For God’s sake, His Excellency is a lawyer of so many years post-call standing and a Life Bencher for that matter.

No governor has the power to be the accuser and the judge in his own cause. No executive order can be the basis for any governor to violate the constitutional right to fair hearing and right to property of a citizen as done by Governor Wike.

The governor could have sealed up the place (which is still lawless, anyway, but at least milder than demolition), arrested the owners and put them on trial in a law court rather than completely demolishing the hotels without a court order permitting him to so do. His Excellency’s act is nothing but sheer exhibition of brigandage clothed with executive imprimatur.

It is poor. Probably it was his being a lawyer that even cautioned him from passing death sentence on the owners and lodgers of the hotels.

Governor Nyesom Wike said an Executive Order signed by him empowered him to carry out the demolition. What is the legality of the Executive Order in this instance?

No Governor has the power to make an executive order into a law. An executive order is not a law. The power to legislate is vested in the National Assembly with respect to the Federation and in the House of Assembly of a State with respect to the State. See Section 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).

Although, legislation may empower the governor of a state to make regulations, there must be a specific provision in a legislation to do that and a regulation is different from an executive order. There is no legislation in place in Rivers State that permits the Governor of Rivers State to make an Executive Order (for that matter).

The Executive Order is not a law of the House of Assembly and cannot impose punishment on any citizen. No executive order or directive can empower a governor to pass judgement on a person and execute the judgement as done by Governor Wike.

An executive order or directive is not a written law to provide for an offence for which a person can be convicted as that is the prescription of Section 36(12) of the Constitution which defines a written law to mean an Act of the National Assembly, a law of a State, and subsidiary legislation or instrument made pursuant to the provisions of a law. That is the decision of the Court of Appeal in Faith Okafor v. Lagos State Government decided in 2016 by which an executive order of Lagos State Government pursuant to which the Applicant in that case was arrested, detained, tried and convicted was declared not to be a written law as contemplated by the Constitution. Evidently, Governor Wike has goofed.

