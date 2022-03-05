News

Adegoke’s murder: Osun CJ reserves ruling on bail application

…hearing commences on Monday

Osun State’s Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo has reserved ruling on bail application brought before her by Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort Ile-Ife, and six other defendants over the murder of Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student.

Adedoyin and six of his workers, Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, and Adebayo Kunle were put in the dock before Justice Ojo on 11-count bordering on conspiracy to commit murder, murder, felony, altering of evidence administering of extrajudicial oath among others. Bail applications for six of the defendants were moved on Thursday, March 3, 2022 while that of the seventh defendant, Adesola Adedeji, could not be moved as she was just included in the amended charge before the court. At the resumed sitting on Friday, Prosecution counsel, M. Omosun informed the court that the defendants, having been remanded in Ilesa correctional facility, could not be brought to court. Moving bail application for Adesola, her counsel, Okon Ita, pleaded with the court to proceed without the defendants, since the day’s proceeding was just to move the application.

Ita, while pleading with the court to admit the defendant to bail in most liberal terms, said he adopted the application, supported by a 29-paragraph affidavit, the lone exhibit and the written address therein. Omosun, while opposing the bail motion adopted his counter application relying on the affidavit deposed to by ASP John Idoko and the written address therein. Justice Ojo, in her ruling on the application urged counsel to inform learned silk that she will be ruling on all the bail applications on Monday and proceed on hearing same day. She added that the case will not be subjected to unnecessary adjournment, as she intends to dispense the case within six months.

 

