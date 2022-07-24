Adegoroye’s journey to federal cabinet

Political forerunners in Nigeria were known for their principles which many perceived as rigid and stringent. They boldly declared their beliefs and flaunted their memorabilia wherever they went even in the enclave of the opposition.

Political parties then had distinct and well-spelt out manifestoes clearly digested by the citizenry and had opportunity to make a choice. Followership and supporters were won by the beauty and how people-oriented their manifestoes were.

It remains conspicuous in the psyche of the Yoruba populated South-West people that education is key to human success because the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and other members of Action Group emphasised on it as light on the way to greatness.

But all these qualities have been rested by most modern day politicians in the country. Prince Ademola Adegoroye was among ministers sworn in recently, and assigned as Minister of State for Transport.

The Akure-born prince has cut his teeth in politics of the progressives in Ondo State over 20 years ago.

Hence, many see his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as a laurel for his service to humanity and desire to serve them more through political office. His name is known in every household in Ondo State when talking about politics devoid of violence and desperation.

He was the standard bearer of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2007 governorship election in Ondo State. His political campaign has severally been described as peaceful and issue-based even among his political rivals.

The state capital was agog when the news of his nomination and swearing in filtered in as many indigenes of the state see him as the rightful personality to replace the immediate past Minister of State(Niger Delta), Senator Tayo Alasoadura who resigned his portfolio in pursuit of his political ambition to return to the Senate.

Adegoroye’s appointment was seen by the people of Akure kingdom as a consolation for the loss of Hon. Omolafe Adedayo, a member of the House of Representatives who died on August 16, 2021. The late Omolafe was a grassroots politician who romanced more with the downtrodden.

Adegoroye possesses the rare qualities exuded by Omolafe as he’s also known to be living among his people. Despite being a prince and lawyer, he is said to have surrounded himself with people from all social strata.

Political analysts in the state described his appointment as a round peg in a round hole. They submitted that he would make a good minister due to his grassroots orientation.

According to one of the pundits, his performance would be good enough for the downtrodden Nigerians as he’s familiar with their feelings and knows how to relate with them.

It is believed that he would bring the Federal Government closer to the people through the ministry he would superintend.

Most of the complaints by the people bother around the fact that the impact of the Federal Government is not felt in most communities, particularly those that are far from the state capital cities.

With Adegoroye’s experience in relating with the grassroots people, the dividends of democracy provided by his ministry would go a long way in making a difference in the life of the lowly citizenry.

It must be noted however, noted that having served as a Director in Odua Investment Holdings and currently a member and acting Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Zamfara State, to discharge his duties in his new office would pose no difficulty for him.

Pundits noted that the APC candidates for the 2023 general elections, particularly the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would benefit immensely from the wealth of experience of the minister in winning massively in Ondo State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...