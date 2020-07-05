Adekoya bags UN Peace Award

R

enowned Theologian and Rector of Pentecostal School of Deliverance, Pastor Sam Adekoya, has been decorated with the United Nation’s prestigious Eminent Ambassador of Peace Award.

Adekoya was so decorated at the graduation ceremony of the Pentecostal School of Deliverance held recently at the Ojo-Ola Street premises of the theological institute, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

The award was perfected by the UN South African Director of the Eminent Ambassadors of Peace Award, Ambassador Chinedu Anthony,

Last year, Ambassador Chinedu also conferred the same award on popular American cleric, Bishop T. D. Jake in Nairobi, Kenya.

Other recipients of the peace award include Rev. Ben Eragbai

