ADEKUNLE GOLD: Being a father, husband has helped my music greatly

Born Adekunle Kosoko, the popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, got married barely two years ago to fellow artiste, Simi. Last year, the power couple welcomed their first child. YUSUFF ADEBAYO spoke to the Nigerian star about his journey as a father and husband, and how this has shaped his perspective in life. Excerpts…

Adekunle Gold, a careful analysis of the songs you’ve been putting out as well as your recent project over the last year, shows a certain level of growth as well as an amount of commitment to artistic expression that only a few mainstream artistes can boast of. This isn’t the Adekunle Gold of 2014. It makes one wonder; how would you describe this phase of your life and your artistry?

I’m having the time of my life. I’m making songs that are so true to my current energy, my current vibe. My artistry has changed a lot because being a father and being a husband has made me grow in my music a lot and more. It has made me understand life a lot more too. I’m feeling more responsible for people. You know, now I have a kid to raise and a wife to support, to be a real man and husband and father.

So, going back to the basics, how did you find your way into music?

At first, I wanted to be a civil engineer but I was horrible at the sciences so I went to my counselor, I told him I wanted to change to art class. And I went to the art class and then said I was going to study law. I knew that I didn’t like to read then and how do you become a lawyer when you don’t even like to read? So, I just told myself the truth: there’s one thing I’ve always loved as a child and it’s being creative. I was good at drawing, painting and all that so I’ll focus on that.

How did you discover your interest in the creative arts?

My father was an artist. He was a visual artist. He painted, he was a sculptor. I knew I had that from him, but I was always telling myself, I don’t want to become like my dad, I don’t want to do what he does. I wanted to choose a different path. But the reality was that I was better at this thing than everything else – I was acing my final art classes exams. So I thought to myself, let me stop lying to myself and just do this thing. I later went to Lagos Polytechnic where I finished my higher education and graduated as the best in my class. But the passion for music was always there through all this. From wanting to become a civil engineer to a lawyer to a visual artist, music was always there. After I finished school, I went for NYSC and worked in three major companies in Africa. And then I decided, you know, in 2014, I decided it’s time to face music.

Could you tell me about deciding to leave the 9 to 5 world?

I always knew I was going to do something great in music. But I just had to make a hard decision of doing the 9 to 5 life at first while trying this music thing. The whole time that I was working at a bank, which was my 9 to 5 back then, I was working on my music, and saving money and trying to make the 9 to 5 thing work. But you know how hard it is when you’re working from Mondays to Fridays, from 9 to 5 and the only time that you have to rest is Saturday or Sunday. It was never enough. So in 2014, I decided to quit the job. This was around when I recorded “Sade.” Two weeks after I released it, the song started blowing up. I said to myself ‘I guess it’s time,’ and I never looked back.

Speaking of “Sade,” what was the story behind it?

It was about a girl that I liked. Simple, I liked a girl and she didn’t like me in return so I decided I’ll write about it.

Is that how your songwriting process usually works?

What typically inspires you? Yes and no. I write my stories, my emotions, I narrate my ordeals, and sometimes even gist my friends tell me. I used to be on Twitter a lot, you know and sometimes I look at what’s happening and allow things to inspire me to cook up stories. Like I could imagine if I was a fisherman what kind of career would I have. Sometimes I’m driving and see a billboard and it just sparks something in me. I don’t have any one thing that inspires me.

Which artistes inspire you?

Bruno Mars, Jacob Banks and of course, Post Malone.

Very interesting selection of artistes; why these particular stars?

I love their showmanship. I’ve seen Jacob Banks perform live and he is a crazy performer and I’ve seen Bruno Mars perform digitally and he’s amazing and Post Malone too. I also love Frank Ocean. He’s a fantastic writer. I love their minds. You know, I think that’s it. I watch them perform and wonder how somebody reasons like this? That’s what fascinates me about their art.

You’ve recently release the singles “It Is What It Is” and “Sinner,” and you have a few other projects in the pipeline, could you tell me about the inspiration behind them?

All the things and songs that I’ve ever recorded in my life, they’re true. But the songs I’m releasing now, they are extra true, you know. I’m saying things directly from my heart. No holding back. If I feel like cussing, I do it. And I’m happy that I don’t have to censor myself anymore.

What does ‘having the time of your life’ mean to you?

It means I’m free and it feels good to be free. For a long time, I held myself to the standard that people created for me. People say and believe ‘Adekunle Gold is a certain type of artiste and this is the kind of music he should make.’ I don’t blame them because this is what I gave them at first. If I had come out and was singing about bum bum, I probably would have been able to get away with anything. That’s okay, because I don’t necessarily want to talk about that. But if I feel like I want to talk about that, I should be able to, you know what I mean? So I’m happy that I am now at a place where I just feel free and what I’m releasing now reflects this.

What are your biggest inspirations these days?

My current energy is what is keeping me going and inspiring me. The freedom to say how it is, say how I’m feeling, tell my story and all without worrying about what people think are all the things that are fueling me. The new addition to my family, the peace of my mind, having people I love so much around me every day feel so good and are all fueling and inspiring me as an artiste.

