Adekunle Gold Celebrates Mom’s 60th Birthday In Grand Style, Gifts Her Mansion

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko popularly known as Adekunle Gold has bought a multi-million naira mansion for his mother on her 60th birthday.

In a viral video shared on social media, the singer who is recently signed to Def Jam Recordings could be seen giving his mother a grand tour of the luxury mansion which is now her new home.

News telegraph recalls that AG Baby splashed millions of Naira on a brand new Range Rove he bought recently on his birthday.

The 36-year-old Afrobeats singer did not show the interior of the house, but from indications, it’s well-furnished.

Taking to his Instagram page, the excited Afrobeats singer wrote: “I can’t believe this is my life.

