Adekunle Gold gets emotional as Simi shares new photo of their daughter

Weeks after welcoming her first child, singer Simi, is yet to fully unveil the face of her newborn to fans but she has occasionally given them bits and pieces to get them gushing. Just recently, the much-loved musician took to her official Instagram page to share another heartwarming photo that featured her daughter, Adejare.

In the photo, Simi was seen lifting the little one to the air as they were captured by the camera. She accompanied the post with a powerful caption in which she made it clear that there is nothing in the world she would not do for her. Sharing the post, she said: “This little light of mine. there’s nothing in all the universes I wouldn’t do for you Ayo.” Reacting, several fans and followers flooded the singer’s comment section with lovely remarks. Read what they had to say below: yo.bami: “Mummy & Daughter.”

anioyinzy: “Am gonna let it shine.” rebecca_nengi1: “Show her face abeg am tired of suspense wanna see pretty Deja.” barbie_florence24: “Awwwnnnn…. so sweet.” drliki01: “Mother and Baby Love.” Also reacting to the lovely photo, the Simi’s husband and father of her child, Adekunle Gold, said: “My whole world.”

