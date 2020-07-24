Arts & Entertainments

Adekunle Gold gets emotional as Simi shares new photo of their daughter

Weeks after welcoming her first child, singer Simi, is yet to fully unveil the face of her newborn to fans but she has occasionally given them bits and pieces to get them gushing. Just recently, the much-loved musician took to her official Instagram page to share another heartwarming photo that featured her daughter, Adejare.

In the photo, Simi was seen lifting the little one to the air as they were captured by the camera. She accompanied the post with a powerful caption in which she made it clear that there is nothing in the world she would not do for her. Sharing the post, she said: “This little light of mine. there’s nothing in all the universes I wouldn’t do for you Ayo.” Reacting, several fans and followers flooded the singer’s comment section with lovely remarks. Read what they had to say below: yo.bami: “Mummy & Daughter.”
anioyinzy: “Am gonna let it shine.” rebecca_nengi1: “Show her face abeg am tired of suspense wanna see pretty Deja.” barbie_florence24: “Awwwnnnn…. so sweet.” drliki01: “Mother and Baby Love.” Also reacting to the lovely photo, the Simi’s husband and father of her child, Adekunle Gold, said: “My whole world.”

Arts & Entertainments

Actress Heard says ex-husband, Depp, threatened to kill her

Posted on Author Reporter

  American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, as she appeared on Monday as a witness against the Hollywood star in his libel action against a British tabloid newspaper. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gideon Okeke, Ekubo, Nwosu become Nevada Bridge TV ambassadors

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Nevada Bridge TV has announced its ambassadors – Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo and Ego Nwosu; as well as talent management of Gideon Okeke and Ego Nwosu. The announcement was made at an event which held recently in Lagos. Nevada Bridge TV is a division of Nevada Bridge Productions, also a leading movie streaming app in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Entertainment entrepreneur, Collins Oviawe's big dreams

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Collins Oviawe is a record producer, influencer, music mogul, singer, songwriter and a renowned record label executive. He is also the CEO of PlayNation RichGang, an entertainment company – with divisions ranging from music to lifestyle events. Popularly known as 'Governor of Africa (GOA)', Osazuwa hails from Edo State where he attended his elementary school […]

