Adekunle Gold, Simi celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Adekunle Gold, a Nigerian singer, and Simi, his celebrity wife, have taken to social media to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The lovebirds took to their individual Instagram pages on Wednesday to pen lovely messages to each other.

In his post, the ‘Jore’ crooner expressed his love for Simi, noting that she has been a blessing to the family since they got married. “I look back to the first day I met you. I had just left the office, so excited that you had finally given me the audience to see you,” he wrote. “I watched you talk, sing, laugh and dance and Omo I knew that very day that I wanted to be in your life.

I knew that day that I wanted my forever to be you. “Here we are, all three of us, talking, dancing, singing, laughing and doing this thing called life together. With you, I have been blessed with so much, so much, it’s too much to count. I love you Simi. Forever your steward.” On her part, the ‘Duduke’ singer showered praises on her husband, describing him as a man of amazing personality.

