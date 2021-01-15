Arts & Entertainments

Adekunle Gold, Simi celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Adekunle Gold, a Nigerian singer, and Simi, his celebrity wife, have taken to social media to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The lovebirds took to their individual Instagram pages on Wednesday to pen lovely messages to each other.

In his post, the ‘Jore’ crooner expressed his love for Simi, noting that she has been a blessing to the family since they got married. “I look back to the first day I met you. I had just left the office, so excited that you had finally given me the audience to see you,” he wrote. “I watched you talk, sing, laugh and dance and Omo I knew that very day that I wanted to be in your life.

I knew that day that I wanted my forever to be you. “Here we are, all three of us, talking, dancing, singing, laughing and doing this thing called life together. With you, I have been blessed with so much, so much, it’s too much to count. I love you Simi. Forever your steward.” On her part, the ‘Duduke’ singer showered praises on her husband, describing him as a man of amazing personality.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

NaetoC, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe (aka Naeto C), is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife, Nicole. The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on July 22, said he is grateful and blessed to be married to Nicole. The couple got married in 2012 and, they have three adorable children. He wrote: […]
Arts & Entertainments

I can go to the extreme to interprete my role –Ojikutu

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Temitope Omowunmi Ojikutu has enjoyed a smooth sail in the movie industry. Since she joined the make-believe industry, she has continued to show her versatility and ability to fit into any role with outstanding delivery. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the mother of two who works with Lagos State Government, reveal her passion for […]
Arts & Entertainments

How a lady’s Facebook comment crashed her marriage plans

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Twitter user has taken to the microblogging platform to reveal how a lady ruined her chances of getting married to the love of her life, after she made an awkward comment on Facebook. According to the user with the handle @ray_tutu, the lady while reacting to a question of whether “she would cheat on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica