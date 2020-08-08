Adekunle Gold: Simi’s apology over homophobic comments has nothing to do with his LGBT magazine cover

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has come out to defend his wife, Simi, over her LGBT comments gone wrong. The music star in a post shared via his Twitter page said he doesn’t hate or discriminate against anyone irrespective of their life choices. “I’m not a person who supports any kind of hate, period. I don’t agree with homophobic behaviour in any sense. I’m cool with every human being including my fans, regardless of who they love and what they identify with,” he wrote. He then went on to address the claims that his wife’s apology over her homophobic comments was for selfish reasons.

“The timing of my wife’s apology was a pure and simple coincidence. She had no idea about this or any interview whatsoever…I hope you consider her apology and give her a chance to grow,” he said. Gold’s post is coming less than 48 hours after Simi had taken to Twitter to apologise over her homophobic remarks during one of the episodes of her show, ‘Stoopid Session.’ After she had tendered an unreserved apology on Twitter, a lot of people called her out claiming she only apologised because of her husband’s recent cover for an LGBT magazine, Quazar.

Like this: Like Loading...