Sports

Adekuoroye bags another gold in Turkey

Posted on Author Isioma Eboh and Daisy Falana Comment(0)

One of Nigeria’s gold medalists at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Odunayo Adekuoroye, on Wednesday bagged another gold medal at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey. The competition which started on Tuesday August 9 and will end on Thursday August 18, saw Adekuoroye defending her title in the Women’s 59kg Freestyle wrestling. The three-time world medalist earned 27 points against her four rivals. Since there were five wrestlers in the weight class, and it was conducted in a Nordic bracket. Adekuoroye won the gold medal with Alyona KOLESNIK (Azerbaijan) winning the silver and Elmas CELIK(Turkey) grabbingthebronze.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Ondo-State-born athlete said it has been God and she will continue to give her best in any competition. “I just want to be grateful to God because it is not my doing, He has always been there for me,” she said. “The competition was supposed to be last year, but due to COVID, it was postponed to this year. This is the fifth edition and I was able to defend the title I won in 2017.” When asked about what the future holds for her, Adekuoroye said she will sit down with her coach to fashion out what’s next for her.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Team Nigeria’s Kisarazu Camp opens July 3rd

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. According to the roadmap released by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr Nebeolisa Anako, The final stage of local camping will take place from May-15th- […]
Sports

Japan reassures Olympics can be safe as extended state of emergency eyed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan pledged on Thursday to keep in close contact with Olympics stakeholders at home and abroad to ensure a safe and secure Games even as it prepared to extend a state of emergency across much of the nation, including host city Tokyo. Concerns remain rife about the safety of the 2020 Olympics, postponed for […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Athletes to Camp at Uniport High Performance Centre – Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following his assessment of the top range facilities at the University of Port Harcourt, which accommodates the High Performance Centre, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has declared that some Olympic-bound athletes will be camped at the centre. Speaking after a meeting with the management of the institution, the Minister said: “I’m […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica