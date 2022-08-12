Adekuoroye bags another gold in Turkey

One of Nigeria’s gold medalists at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Odunayo Adekuoroye, on Wednesday bagged another gold medal at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey. The competition which started on Tuesday August 9 and will end on Thursday August 18, saw Adekuoroye defending her title in the Women’s 59kg Freestyle wrestling. The three-time world medalist earned 27 points against her four rivals. Since there were five wrestlers in the weight class, and it was conducted in a Nordic bracket. Adekuoroye won the gold medal with Alyona KOLESNIK (Azerbaijan) winning the silver and Elmas CELIK(Turkey) grabbingthebronze.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Ondo-State-born athlete said it has been God and she will continue to give her best in any competition. “I just want to be grateful to God because it is not my doing, He has always been there for me,” she said. “The competition was supposed to be last year, but due to COVID, it was postponed to this year. This is the fifth edition and I was able to defend the title I won in 2017.” When asked about what the future holds for her, Adekuoroye said she will sit down with her coach to fashion out what’s next for her.

