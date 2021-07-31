Adekuoroye can dance to Olympic gold in Tokyo

Ajibade Olusesan If you ask all of the Nigerian officials to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics who among the 66 athletes they took to the Games they are certain to at least win a medal for the country, you are probably going to have all of them mentioning Odun Adekuoroye.

From being a prodigy at the Rio 2016 Olympics where she crashed out in the quarterfinal, Adekuoroye has climbed her way to the top of the world’s wrestling as she is ranked 2nd in the 57kg category.

She was supposed to be a sprinter but fate pushed her to wrestling and since she met her coach, Akuh Purity, she has had no other ambition than to become an Olympic gold medalist.

“I find myself often thinking about how the gold medal will be represented to me; my dream finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience that moment and make history as the first African woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling,” she said.

The stage is set for Adekuoroye, who is fondly called the Dancer, to achieve her dream, and barring unforeseen circumstances, the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist should clinch any kind of medal in Tokyo.

Although there was some optimism around her five years ago in Brazil and despite not winning any medal, the wrestler has shrugged off that disappointment and is looking forward to better days in the Far East. “It was special but a sad moment for me,” she said about the loss five years ago.

” I hoped I could get a medal. But I think one of the major problems I had, I didn’t have very good preparations and I was still young and just eager to win. “But since then I have wrestled a lot of matches and that gives me confidence that I am now one of the top competitors to watch out for.”

It is true that she has improved greatly from what happened five years ago. She has won the last three World Ranking series. She came first in Istanbul, Turkey, Rome, Italy, and signed off for the Olympics with another victory at the Warsaw Series in 2021.

She has dominated African wrestling for the past 10 years and she has two Commonwealth Games gold medals in her collection.

In fact, she claimed the only Commonwealth Games bronze medal she has at just a 17-year-old in New Delhi, India in 2010. She knows she is carrying the hopes of millions of Nigerians on her shoulder but she wouldn’t crumble under the weight of expectation.

“I don’t have any pressure going to the Olympics, I’ve been to the Olympics before (in Rio 2016). I have trained physically. Mentally, I have trained myself. And my coach has been on me every time,” she said.

