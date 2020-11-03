Adekuoroye leads two other wrestlers to Belgrade for World meet

Leading Nigeria wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, will be leading two others for this year’s Senior World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia – their first competition since February, no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

With weeks of uncertainty, Team Nigeria will finally be represented at the tournament following the approval from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, albeit with a small contingent of three wrestlers and a coach.

Adekuoroye will be joined on the trip by fellow Commonwealth gold medalists Blessing Oborududu (68kg) and Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) at the global showpiece tournament which runs from December 12 to 20. Although this will still be subjected to the final approval of the United World Wrestling (UWW).

The trio will be led by head coach of the female national team Purity Akuh. In Belgrade, world number two Adekuoroye, 26, will be gunning for a 4th World Championships medal, having won a silver (in 2017) and two bronze medals (in 2015 and 2019) previously, while 10-time African champion Oborududu, 31, and 5-time African Champion Adeniyi, 27, would hope to land their first medal at the global event and extend their dominance on the continent to the world stage.

Adekuoroye has already booked her place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after claiming bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

However, this year’s event would not serve as qualifiers for the Tokyo Games.

It marks a return to wrestling for Team Nigeria, who last competed at the African Championships in Algiers in February, where they emerged the Best Female Team of the tournament for a record nine times, claiming six gold and four silver medals in 10 events

