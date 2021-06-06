Sports

Adekuoroye, Oborududu, three others storm Poland for Ranking Series tourney

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comments Off on Adekuoroye, Oborududu, three others storm Poland for Ranking Series tourney

Some of the country’s top wrestlers including Odunayo Adekuoroye, will on Monday, June 7, depart the country for Poland for a Ranking Series tournament in Warsaw tagged Poland Open.

 

 

 

All the five wrestlers, who already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; reigning Commonwealth Games Champions, Adekuoroye (57kg),Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) and Blessing Oborududu (68kg) as well as youngster Adijat Idris (50kg) will be competing in Women’s Wrestling, while Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg) is Nigeria’s sole representative in the Freestyle event.

 

At the Poland Open, which runs from June 8 to 13, the wrestlers will be vying for crucial ranking points to enhance their global rating and the prize monies at stake.

 

From the schedule made available by the organisers, 2018 African champion Agiomor will be in action in the 86kg weight class on the opening day of competition on Tuesday, while Adeniyi (62kg) and Idris (50kg) will take to the mat two days later.

 

Former World No. 1 Adekuoroye and 10-time African champion Oborududu are scheduled to wrestle on Friday in the 57kg and 68kg classes respectively. At the Poland Open, the wrestlers will be competing under the watchful eyes of coach Purity Akuh and Joe Oziti.

 

The delegation will be led by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation Daniel Igali, with the secretary of the Committee Patrick Abodi also part of the traveling contingent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Leverkusen confident of Bundesliga resumption in May

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayer Leverkusen are confident the Bundesliga will resume in May, says the club’s sporting director Simon Rolfes.   The German Football League was hoping a decision would be taken by government on 30 April, but the issue was delayed and the next meeting is on 6 May.   “The most important thing was we got […]
Sports

Nobody can predict when Nigerian sports’ll resume – Tandoh

Posted on Author Nurudeen Obalola

The former Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, has suggested that sports cannot fully resume in Nigeria until the COVID-19 pandemic has been properly contained. There has been talk recently of the National Sports Festival, which was initially scheduled for March but was postponed because of the virus outbreak, being held […]
Sports

Lawyer accuses Maradona’s daughters of abandonment, stealing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A former lawyer to the late Argentine football , Martias Morla has accused two daughters of Diego Maradona of abandoning the legend. Dalma and Gianinna Maradona have been involved in a bitter inheritance dispute with Morla over Maradona’s image rights and estate amounting to £ 60million.   The Argentine lawyer speaking in an interview with […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica