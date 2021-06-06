Adekuoroye, Oborududu, three others storm Poland for Ranking Series tourney

Some of the country’s top wrestlers including Odunayo Adekuoroye, will on Monday, June 7, depart the country for Poland for a Ranking Series tournament in Warsaw tagged Poland Open.

All the five wrestlers, who already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; reigning Commonwealth Games Champions, Adekuoroye (57kg),Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) and Blessing Oborududu (68kg) as well as youngster Adijat Idris (50kg) will be competing in Women’s Wrestling, while Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg) is Nigeria’s sole representative in the Freestyle event.

At the Poland Open, which runs from June 8 to 13, the wrestlers will be vying for crucial ranking points to enhance their global rating and the prize monies at stake.

From the schedule made available by the organisers, 2018 African champion Agiomor will be in action in the 86kg weight class on the opening day of competition on Tuesday, while Adeniyi (62kg) and Idris (50kg) will take to the mat two days later.

Former World No. 1 Adekuoroye and 10-time African champion Oborududu are scheduled to wrestle on Friday in the 57kg and 68kg classes respectively. At the Poland Open, the wrestlers will be competing under the watchful eyes of coach Purity Akuh and Joe Oziti.

The delegation will be led by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation Daniel Igali, with the secretary of the Committee Patrick Abodi also part of the traveling contingent.

