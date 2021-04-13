Adekuruoye promises gold in Tokyo, hails Sports Minister

One of Nigeria’s biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, Odunayo Adekuruoye says her sight is firmly set on winning gold for Nigeria at the games.

Adekuruoye who was ranked the world number one in 57kg freestyle wrestling after sixth consecutive African championship crown in February last year also won her event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival and says her preparations are on course towards making history in Tokyo.

“The Sports Festival is part of my preparations for the Olympics and I will like to thank the Honourable Minister for Sports, chief Sunday Dare for ensuring we have the festival despite several postponements o c – casioned by the outbreak of the Covid- 19 pandemic,” said Adekuruoye who also says chief Dare has provided the enabling environment for her and others to have good preparations for the Olympics.

‘I am going to Tokyo with the sole aim of winning the gold,’ she said. Adekuruoye also hailed Honourable Daniel Igali, the chairman of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, for his immense contributions to the development of Wrestling in Nigeria

