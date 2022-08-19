Adeleke alleges moves to divert LG money

Osun State Governor- elect, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday said that he has received reports of an alleged illegal directive to the local governments by the state government to return about 80 per cent of the recent allocations to the state in cash. According to him, each council is expected to return betweenN30andN25million. Adeleke in a statement by his spokesman Olawale Rasheed claimed the council managers are expected to categorise how the money was spent in their financial records.

Rasheed said: “We are aware that the council managers have been busy working to implement the directive as the fund is to be returned to the ministry in cash before closing of work tomorrow. “It is against the above background that the governor-elect Ademola Adeleke is urging council managers to beware of criminal conduct and collusion that may jeopardise their career and land them in a corruption trial.

“Adeleke questioned why legitimately allocated funds meant for the local governments are being withdrawn under such shady conditions, describing the cash withdrawal directive as a clear act of criminal diversion of public funds. “Wewanttoputonrecords that we are closely monitoring the reported fund movement from the source to the destination. Those involved in the corruption enterprise should stop the plan as all the facts of the deal are in our possession.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...