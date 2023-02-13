Adeleke, APC in war of words over alleged withdrawal of govt vehicles

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State and Governor Ademola Adeleke have engaged in a war of words over alleged withdrawalof governmentvehicles frommarketleadersinthestate. The alleged vehicles were given to market women leaders (Iyaloja) by the past APC led governments in the state. However, the PDP led government in the state in defence of the governor, dissociated itself and Adeleke from the crisis rocking the market women association in the state, declaring that neither the governor nor its officials were involved in alleged invasion of Alhaja Asindemade residence.

Reacting to allegations from the Osun State APC in a statement yesterday, the PDP accused the opposition of raising false alarm and issuing unfounded attacks on the state government, accusing the APC of seeking sympathy for its unpopular presidentialcandidate. But, the state chapter of the APC in a statement in Osogbo through its Chairman, Sooko TajudeenLawal, alsoyesterday, alleged that the three official vehicles attached to the Office of the Iyaloja-General of Osun State, AlhajaAsindemade, were forcefully taken away from her KolaBalogunresidenceareaof Osogbo on Friday with a team of government officials numbering fifteen comprising fullyarmedpoliceofficers, thugsand state government officials.

