News

Adeleke, APC in war of words over alleged withdrawal of govt vehicles

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State and Governor Ademola Adeleke have engaged in a war of words over alleged withdrawalof governmentvehicles frommarketleadersinthestate. The alleged vehicles were given to market women leaders (Iyaloja) by the past APC led governments in the state. However, the PDP led government in the state in defence of the governor, dissociated itself and Adeleke from the crisis rocking the market women association in the state, declaring that neither the governor nor its officials were involved in alleged invasion of Alhaja Asindemade residence.

Reacting to allegations from the Osun State APC in a statement yesterday, the PDP accused the opposition of raising false alarm and issuing unfounded attacks on the state government, accusing the APC of seeking sympathy for its unpopular presidentialcandidate. But, the state chapter of the APC in a statement in Osogbo through its Chairman, Sooko TajudeenLawal, alsoyesterday, alleged that the three official vehicles attached to the Office of the Iyaloja-General of Osun State, AlhajaAsindemade, were forcefully taken away from her KolaBalogunresidenceareaof Osogbo on Friday with a team of government officials numbering fifteen comprising fullyarmedpoliceofficers, thugsand state government officials.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How bandits shot pregnant pharmacist dead for being sluggish

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

The Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested a 21-year-old suspected bandit, Umar Adamu alias Meagwua, for being part of the gang that shot and killed a pregnant pharmacist because she was walking too slow and delaying them. The gang was behind the abduction of the grandchildren of the Kadun State’s Commissioner for Finance. The […]
News

Senate To IGP: Probe disappearance of NSCDC’s Deputy Commandant

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate has urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali, to investigate the sudden disappearance of Deputy Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Raymond Gaadi, who was meant to assume office at the Bayelsa State Command, but went missing upon arrival. The Senate made the resolution following a motion by Senator […]
News

2023: Senate urges INEC to allow eligible prisoners vote

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow duly registered and eligible prison inmates to exercise their franchise during elections. The apex legislative body also called on the electoral body to determine the status of the inmates that were constitutionally and legally qualified to be registered as eligible voters and should […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica