Adeleke approves appointment of excommissioner as new Alamuye of Amuye Faforiji

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of Prince (Dr.) Richard Adebayo Faforiji, as the new Alamuye of Amuye Faforiji in Atakunmosa East Local Government Area of the state. Faforiji is a former Commissioner for Work and Transportation during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in the state.

The approval was made by the Governor – in- council, led by His Excellency in accordance with section 20, sub – section (1) of the Chief’s Law (cap.25) Laws of the Osun State. This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Basiru Oladipupo, Director Chieftaincy on behalf of the Coordinating Director of the Ministry, Femi Ogundun. The stool of Amuye Faforiji became vacant on June 20, 2010 and after going through the due process, the kingmakers of the town unanimously selected Prince Adebayo Faforiji as the Alamuye elect of Amuye Faforiji on September 6, 2013.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...