Adeleke assures teachers of better welfare package

Posted on

The Osun State governor- elect Ademola Adeleke has promised to focus on teachers’ welfare on the assumption of office next month, saying they deserve a better package. In a message to commemorate the 2022 World Teacher’s Day, he lauded teachers for their sacrifices and dedication. Adeleke said in a statement by his spokesman Olawale Rasheed: “Teachers are the positive force in nation’s building. “On this day, we have availed an opportunity to appreciate them for the dedication put into impacting knowledge in us and the role they played in building a better society.

“The time has come for the society to show they understand their work and reward them appropriately. I can assure you that our administration will provide the necessary support for teachers in doing their job just as their wellbeing will be our utmost priority.”

 

