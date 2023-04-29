Adeleke Condoles With Ooni Over Fire Outbreak

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has condoled with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, over the fire incident that gutted a building apartment within the courtyard of the Palace.

Governor Adeleke in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, described the incident as unfortunate and prayed that God will continue to protect the monarch and his family.

The governor, who thanked God that no life was lost in the explosion, however, expressed grief at the building being destroyed.

“I sympathise with our royal majesty, the Ooni of Ife over the fire incident that happened late yesterday night. It is unfortunate to experience such at this critical time. May the protection of God never depart from you Kabiyesi.”

The fire incident triggered by a power surge that exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment happened around 11:30 pm yesterday.