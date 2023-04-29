News

Adeleke Condoles With Ooni Over Fire Outbreak

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has condoled with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, over the fire incident that gutted a building apartment within the courtyard of the Palace.

Governor Adeleke in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, described the incident as unfortunate and prayed that God will continue to protect the monarch and his family.

The governor, who thanked God that no life was lost in the explosion, however, expressed grief at the building being destroyed.

“I sympathise with our royal majesty, the Ooni of Ife over the fire incident that happened late yesterday night. It is unfortunate to experience such at this critical time. May the protection of God never depart from you Kabiyesi.”

The fire incident triggered by a power surge that exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment happened around 11:30 pm yesterday.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Rep petitions Customs boss over alleged extortion, harassment

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo), has petitioned the Comptroller- General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over alleged extortion and harassment of motorists and other road users by NCS officers at Ekiadolor, Benin-Ore-Lagos highway, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. The petition was dated August 17, […]
News Top Stories

Buhari’s men dangle presidential ticket carrot before ACN caucus

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo, and Oladipupo Awojobi

…as a way of offsetting impending dominance of party’s NEC ‘Their decision to corner all posts has not given us any cause to believe them’ In their last minutes’ bid to douse tension within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) some foot soldiers of President Muhammadu Buhari who are mostly members of the Congress Progressives […]
News

#OccupyLekkiTollGate: Popular Instagram comedian, ‘Mr Macaroni’ arrested by police

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popular Instagram comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, has been arrested by the police at Lekki Toll Plaza on Saturday morning. Although details of his arrest are sketchy, he later posted a video of himself inside the Black Maria which the police used to whisk him and about 10 others away from the location […]

Leave a Comment