Adeleke creates support desk for Osun tech innovators, entrepreneurs

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the immediate establishment of a support desk for Osun tech innovators and entrepreneurs to access the recently launched $618 tech fund by the African Development Bank (AfDB). In response to the tech fund, a collaboration between the AfDB and the Federal Government of Nigeria, Governor Adeleke expressed the readiness of his government to tap into the opportunities provided in furtherance of the digital economy agenda of his administration. Adeleke, who was full of praises for the AFDB President, Dr Akinwumi , said his administration has created the enabling environment for Osun tech ecosystem, citing the recently unfolded state ICT policy, state tech innovation policy, domestication of Nigeria’s Start-up Act, the commencement of the state’s broadband fibre optic project and the establishment of a Digital Advisory Board, adding “ My state is in a hurry to be a tech hub for the South West.
Related Articles
Okowa decries oil companies’ neglect of host communities
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed concern over the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by some of the oil companies operating in the state. The governor expressed the displeasure over the development, while receiving a group of youth, under the aegis of the Youths of Ndokwa nation in the state, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Save Ebonyi PDP from collapse, 70 assembly aspirants tell NWC
70 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly aspirants in Ebonyi State yesterday called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to wade into the crisis rocking the party, which has prevented it from holding its primaries for 2023 general elections. The aspirants expressed dismay that if the crisis which started since last […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Controversial waivers: Reps summon Finance Minister, DG budget
House of Representatives public accounts committee yesterday invited the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Director- General (DG) of the Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Ben Akabueze and other officials of the ministry to shed light on duty waivers granted to some companies. One of the notable cases […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)