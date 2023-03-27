Adeleke creates support desk for Osun tech innovators, entrepreneurs

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the immediate establishment of a support desk for Osun tech innovators and entrepreneurs to access the recently launched $618 tech fund by the African Development Bank (AfDB). In response to the tech fund, a collaboration between the AfDB and the Federal Government of Nigeria, Governor Adeleke expressed the readiness of his government to tap into the opportunities provided in furtherance of the digital economy agenda of his administration. Adeleke, who was full of praises for the AFDB President, Dr Akinwumi , said his administration has created the enabling environment for Osun tech ecosystem, citing the recently unfolded state ICT policy, state tech innovation policy, domestication of Nigeria’s Start-up Act, the commencement of the state’s broadband fibre optic project and the establishment of a Digital Advisory Board, adding “ My state is in a hurry to be a tech hub for the South West.

