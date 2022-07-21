News Top Stories

Adeleke, deputy receive Certificates of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday presented a Certificate of Return to Osun State Governor-elect Ademola Adeleke. Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 375,027 votes, in Saturday’s governorship poll. The INEC National Commissioner supervis-ing Osun, Ogun, and Oyo States, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, who presented the certificate to Adeleke, also presented another one to the Deputy Governor-elect, Kola Adewusi.

The ceremony took place at the INEC office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. Speaking after the ceremony, Adeleke said his victory would not have been possible if not for the courage and determination of the people yearning for good governance.

He said: “I’m overwhelmed by your love and support and I do not take this trust you have bestowed on me for granted. Our state has now turned to a new page and we can now look forward to a bright future and a path for progress and prosperity for our people. Furthermore, I would like to specially recognise and appreciate my PDP family for their support. “I dedicate my victory to my late brother, the first governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke, and every indigene of Osun State, and to all my supporters, friends and families.”

 

