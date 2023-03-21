Adeleke Directs Review Of Osun State Disability Bill

As part of the efforts to cater for persons with disabilities in Osun, Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the immediate review of the Osun State Disability Bill.

To this end, the Governor has directed the Ministry of Justice to review and bring up to date the Osun State Disability bill, saying all needed legislative and executive actions will be launched without further delay.

Adeleke who vowed to do everything within his reach to make life better for the people with disabilities expressed the readiness of his administration to review the legal framework as it affects the people with disabilities within Osun State.

He spoke at the distribution of support materials to people with disability held in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday.

According to Governor Adeleke, the state must get a Disability law in due course to cater for the needs of this class of society.

He said: “Government has a responsibility to support all categories of the citizenry. Hence, this programme is designed to strengthen a segment of our population with special needs.

” We need all hands on deck to improve the growth of the various sectors of society. Part of that sector is our brothers and sisters with disabilities.

“No growth is complete if a section of the state is neglected and abandoned. Our administration is committed to supporting this segment of the citizenry. We will work to comply with local and international best practices.

“More specifically, our administration will review the legal framework as it affects the people with disabilities within Osun State. To this end, I hereby direct the Ministry of Justice to review and bring up to date the Osun State Disability bill. All needed legislative and executive actions should be launched without further delay. Osun must get a Disability law in due course to cater for the needs of this class of our society.

To our people with special needs, this administration will ensure that the final law addresses all your concerns. Once the legal framework is formalized, be rest assured of full implementation as may be prescribed.

Speaking, the Coordinating Director, Ministry Of Youth, Sports And Special Needs, Mrs Taiwo Oladunjoye, appreciated the Governor for his love and commitment to the welfare of the Special People in the state.

She commended the governor for taking a keen interest in the general well-being of Persons with Disabilities by graciously approving and giving necessary support for the actualization of this programme despite the paucity of funds in the State.

She itemized the distributed items such as wheelchairs, guiding canes, leading midgets, elbow crutches, armpit crutches, bowler caps, tick albino umbrellas, sunscreen cream and soap for the albinos, hearing aids and medical

aids for Persons with Spinal Cord Injury will be distributed to Two Hundred Forty (240) selected Persons with Disabilities from all the five (5) Cluster Groups of Persons with Disabilities visa-vis, physically challenged, visually impaired, hearing impaired, people with albinism and people with spinal cord injury.

