Adeleke dissolves O-YES, launches Imole Youths Corps

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has dissolved the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (O-YES) and replaced it with ‘Imole Youth Corps’. O-YES was established by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola 12 years ago to create jobs for youths. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Teslim Igbalaye said this in a circular on Thursday. According to him, the state government took the decision to reposition the youth empowerment programme inherited from the previous government for effective functionality, sustainability and dignity of labour. He said the replacement was in fulfilment of one of the governor’s electoral promises to ensure a meaningful and proper youth engagement.

 

