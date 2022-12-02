News

Adeleke frowns on delay in November salary payment

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has frowned at the delay in the payment of November salary, ordering the submission of salary schedule to relevant office within 24 hours. Issuing the directive after taking briefs from the state’s Ministry of Finance, Adeleke instructed the desk officer to ensure complete submission by outstanding agencies. Top officials of the ministry had attributed the delay in salary payment to the failure of some agencies to submit their salary schedule on time.

Adeleke, according to his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, consequently directed immediate conclusion of the processes, affirming that his administration is averse to inconveniences the delay has forced on the state workforce. Meanwhile, the government has uncovered a monumental debt in salaries, pensions, and insurance commitments incurred by the administration of Mr. Gboyega Oyetola amounting to N76 billion. This revelation was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade, while briefing officials of the administration on the financial status of the state yesterday. The disclosure was contrary to the claim by the former Governor that he left N14 billion in cash for the new government among other bogus claims that have now been found to be an outright falsehood.

The breakdown of the salaries and pension-related liabilities as disclosed by the Permanent Secretary are as follows: (I) Salary: N29,875,191,128.64 (II) Pension Arrears: N45,375,237,693.40 (III) Group Life Assurance Scheme: N554,644,028.97. Total: N75,805,072,851.01

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oil spillage: Court orders Mobil to pay N81.9bn to Akwa Ibom communities

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and its joint venture partner, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to, within 14 days, pay the sum N81.9billion to communities in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, affected by oil spills between 2000 and 2010.   Delivering judgement in the […]
News

23m children missed vaccinations in 2020 -WHO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has shown that 23 million children missed out on basic childhood vaccinations in 2020, the highest number since 2009 and 3.7 million more than the figures recorded in 2019. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made this known in a statement to journalists yesterday in […]
News

Lagos begins new Resident ID Card

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday said it has commenced an awareness campaign on the new Lagos Resident ID Card at different divisions of the state. Speaking during an awareness campaign in Epe and Ikorodu, the General Manager, Ibilola Kasunmu, said the sensitisation was aimed at educating and sen sitising residents on what the LAG ID […]

