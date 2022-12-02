Adeleke frowns on delay in November salary payment

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has frowned at the delay in the payment of November salary, ordering the submission of salary schedule to relevant office within 24 hours. Issuing the directive after taking briefs from the state’s Ministry of Finance, Adeleke instructed the desk officer to ensure complete submission by outstanding agencies. Top officials of the ministry had attributed the delay in salary payment to the failure of some agencies to submit their salary schedule on time.

Adeleke, according to his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, consequently directed immediate conclusion of the processes, affirming that his administration is averse to inconveniences the delay has forced on the state workforce. Meanwhile, the government has uncovered a monumental debt in salaries, pensions, and insurance commitments incurred by the administration of Mr. Gboyega Oyetola amounting to N76 billion. This revelation was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade, while briefing officials of the administration on the financial status of the state yesterday. The disclosure was contrary to the claim by the former Governor that he left N14 billion in cash for the new government among other bogus claims that have now been found to be an outright falsehood.

The breakdown of the salaries and pension-related liabilities as disclosed by the Permanent Secretary are as follows: (I) Salary: N29,875,191,128.64 (II) Pension Arrears: N45,375,237,693.40 (III) Group Life Assurance Scheme: N554,644,028.97. Total: N75,805,072,851.01

